The first “flagship killers” with Snapdragon 8s Elite are just around the corner
The main chipset makers in the smartphone industry, MediaTek and Qualcomm, are expected to unveil new products in the coming weeks. The former has already confirmed a launch event scheduled for April 11, but Qualcomm is likely to introduce a new chipset too around the same time or even slightly earlier.
Although Qualcomm hasn’t yet announced any launch events yet, reliable leaker Yogesh Brar claims Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset will be introduced soon and that the first phones that will use it are expected to arrive in April.
According to the report, the Snapdragon 8s Elite features an 8-core architecture. The chipset packs a Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.21GHz, three performance Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 3.01GHz, two efficiency Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 2.80GHz, and two efficiency cores clocked at 2.02GHz.
Judging by this configuration, the Snapdragon 8s Elite will offer the same level of performance as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, or at least very close to it. This means that it won’t be as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but that’s the idea.
Rumor has it that Redmi and iQOO might be the first companies to launch phones equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Elite, but these brands might also be the first to use MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 9400+ chipset. It remains to be seen which ones will be cheaper and which will prove to be more powerful.
While MediaTek will introduce Dimensity 9400+, a slightly dumbed down version of its flagship chipset, Qualcomm is rumored to launch the Snapdragon 8s Elite, a cheaper version of its top-tier CPU.
Both Dimensity 9400+ and Snapdragon 8s Elite are supposed to offer nearly similar performance as flagship chipset, but at a lower price. Even though no details about Qualcomm’s upcoming chipset emerged in recent weeks, we do have a report from way back in January that sheds light on Snapdragon 8s Elite’s capabilities.
Snapdragon 8s Elite is set to launch soon
Plenty of phones sporting it, first launch in April
What are your expectations with the new SoC?— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 19, 2025
Unfortunately, the tipster suggesting the first Snapdragon 8s Elite-powered phones will arrive in April didn’t mention anything about the brands that will be among the early adopters.
