Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

The first “flagship killers” with Snapdragon 8s Elite are just around the corner

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Processors Qualcomm
Snapdragon logo
The main chipset makers in the smartphone industry, MediaTek and Qualcomm, are expected to unveil new products in the coming weeks. The former has already confirmed a launch event scheduled for April 11, but Qualcomm is likely to introduce a new chipset too around the same time or even slightly earlier.

While MediaTek will introduce Dimensity 9400+, a slightly dumbed down version of its flagship chipset, Qualcomm is rumored to launch the Snapdragon 8s Elite, a cheaper version of its top-tier CPU.

Although Qualcomm hasn’t yet announced any launch events yet, reliable leaker Yogesh Brar claims Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset will be introduced soon and that the first phones that will use it are expected to arrive in April.

Both Dimensity 9400+ and Snapdragon 8s Elite are supposed to offer nearly similar performance as flagship chipset, but at a lower price. Even though no details about Qualcomm’s upcoming chipset emerged in recent weeks, we do have a report from way back in January that sheds light on Snapdragon 8s Elite’s capabilities.

According to the report, the Snapdragon 8s Elite features an 8-core architecture. The chipset packs a Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.21GHz, three performance Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 3.01GHz, two efficiency Cortex-A720 cores clocked at 2.80GHz, and two efficiency cores clocked at 2.02GHz.

Judging by this configuration, the Snapdragon 8s Elite will offer the same level of performance as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, or at least very close to it. This means that it won’t be as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but that’s the idea.

Unfortunately, the tipster suggesting the first Snapdragon 8s Elite-powered phones will arrive in April didn’t mention anything about the brands that will be among the early adopters.

Rumor has it that Redmi and iQOO might be the first companies to launch phones equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Elite, but these brands might also be the first to use MediaTek’s upcoming Dimensity 9400+ chipset. It remains to be seen which ones will be cheaper and which will prove to be more powerful.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts

Latest News

Speedy 256GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a top choice at its current price on Amazon
Speedy 256GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a top choice at its current price on Amazon
The Motorola Razr (2024) gets a surprising $250 price cut at Best Buy
The Motorola Razr (2024) gets a surprising $250 price cut at Best Buy
Verizon sells you unlimited data, but now it wants you to use less of it
Verizon sells you unlimited data, but now it wants you to use less of it
T-Mobile tries to make up for the latest price hikes with some hot smartphone deals
T-Mobile tries to make up for the latest price hikes with some hot smartphone deals
The Lenovo Tab M11 gets yet another tempting discount at the official store
The Lenovo Tab M11 gets yet another tempting discount at the official store
Users complain that Waze has lost its way as the app sends them the wrong way
Users complain that Waze has lost its way as the app sends them the wrong way
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless