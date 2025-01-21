Xiaomi 15 Ultra coming to global markets in Q1 2025

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Xiaomi
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Xiaomi’s next flagship, the 15 Ultra, will be coming to global markets soon after the phone is introduced at MWC 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. The information confirmed by Xiaomi Group Partner and President Lu Weibing isn’t too clear when it comes to the phone’s release date, but at least we know when we should expect it.

Based on Lu Weibing’s statement (via ithome), Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be officially introduced soon after the Chinese New Year, which means the flagship could be announced sometime in February.

Considering that Xiaomi had important product launches every year around MWC (Mobile World Congress), it’s probably correct to assume that the 15 Ultra will be revealed a few days before the trade fair starts.

That said, Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to be announced in late February or early March, but the phone might not be available globally until slightly later. China will probably be the first country to get the phone, followed by the rest of the world.

Xiaomi has yet to reveal any information about the 15 Ultra’s specs, so all we have right now are the details leaked by reliable tipsters in the last weeks. Based on what’s been leaked until now, Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be a very powerful flagship, which will probably be priced accordingly, especially in global markets.

The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Also, the flagship is rumored to pack state-of-the-art camera system that consists of a 1-inch Sony Lytia LYT-900 main camera, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultra-wide camera, a 50-megapixel close range telephoto, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor.

Another selling point of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could be the stunning 2K OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. Finally, the flagship is said to pack a huge 6,000 mAh battery with support for up to 90W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move

Latest News

Fitbit releases update to fix battery overheating issues, offers $50 credit to those affected
Fitbit releases update to fix battery overheating issues, offers $50 credit to those affected
It seems like the Galaxy S25 will be as boring as the iPhone 16
It seems like the Galaxy S25 will be as boring as the iPhone 16
Alleged iPhone 17 units photographed with Pixel-style camera bar
Alleged iPhone 17 units photographed with Pixel-style camera bar
Huawei is the top smartphone brand in China during Q4 while Apple has a rough quarter
Huawei is the top smartphone brand in China during Q4 while Apple has a rough quarter
HMD’s second phone to receive the Android 15 update is the Skyline
HMD’s second phone to receive the Android 15 update is the Skyline
The great T-Mobile app debacle of 2024/2025 shows how out of touch the 'Un-carrier' has become
The great T-Mobile app debacle of 2024/2025 shows how out of touch the 'Un-carrier' has become
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless