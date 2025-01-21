Xiaomi 15 Ultra coming to global markets in Q1 2025
Xiaomi’s next flagship, the 15 Ultra, will be coming to global markets soon after the phone is introduced at MWC 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. The information confirmed by Xiaomi Group Partner and President Lu Weibing isn’t too clear when it comes to the phone’s release date, but at least we know when we should expect it.
Considering that Xiaomi had important product launches every year around MWC (Mobile World Congress), it’s probably correct to assume that the 15 Ultra will be revealed a few days before the trade fair starts.
That said, Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to be announced in late February or early March, but the phone might not be available globally until slightly later. China will probably be the first country to get the phone, followed by the rest of the world.
The phone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Also, the flagship is rumored to pack state-of-the-art camera system that consists of a 1-inch Sony Lytia LYT-900 main camera, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultra-wide camera, a 50-megapixel close range telephoto, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor.
Based on Lu Weibing’s statement (via ithome), Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be officially introduced soon after the Chinese New Year, which means the flagship could be announced sometime in February.
Xiaomi has yet to reveal any information about the 15 Ultra’s specs, so all we have right now are the details leaked by reliable tipsters in the last weeks. Based on what’s been leaked until now, Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be a very powerful flagship, which will probably be priced accordingly, especially in global markets.
Another selling point of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra could be the stunning 2K OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. Finally, the flagship is said to pack a huge 6,000 mAh battery with support for up to 90W wired and 50W wireless charging speeds.
