Vivo X Fold 3 Pro starts getting Android 15 update globally
To everyone’s surprise, Vivo was the first company to release Android 15 updates. Before Google could even announce the availability of Android 15, Vivo rolled out its Funtouch OS 15 update to the Vivo X100 series, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, and iQOO 12.
Although these updates were only available in China, this is still a great achievement for Vivo. More than a month after this happened, Vivo is rolling out its Android 15 update globally, and the X Fold 3 Pro will be the first to receive it.
Also, Circle to Search is coming to Vivo X Fold 3 Pro with the Funtouch OS 15 update too. Keep in mind that Vivo is rolling out this update in waves, which means not everyone will get it at the same time.
The is quite big in size at nearly 2.5 GB, and comes with firmware version PD2337F_EX_A_15.1.8.21.W30 (via GSMArena). As expected, Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 brings many important changes to the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, including new icon and widget styles, multiple sets of themes and static wallpapers, new albums, an Ultra Game mode, Live Transcribe, as well as system optimizations.
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro gets Android 15 worldwide | Screenshot credit: GSMArena
We expect Vivo to expand the global availability of Android 15 to more of its smartphones in the coming weeks, so even if you don’t own an X Fold 3 Pro, you should definitely be excited that the Chinese company is now providing the upgrade at a global level.
