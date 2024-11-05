Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro starts getting Android 15 update globally

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Vivo
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
To everyone’s surprise, Vivo was the first company to release Android 15 updates. Before Google could even announce the availability of Android 15, Vivo rolled out its Funtouch OS 15 update to the Vivo X100 series, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, and iQOO 12.

Although these updates were only available in China, this is still a great achievement for Vivo. More than a month after this happened, Vivo is rolling out its Android 15 update globally, and the X Fold 3 Pro will be the first to receive it.

The is quite big in size at nearly 2.5 GB, and comes with firmware version PD2337F_EX_A_15.1.8.21.W30 (via GSMArena). As expected, Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 brings many important changes to the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, including new icon and widget styles, multiple sets of themes and static wallpapers, new albums, an Ultra Game mode, Live Transcribe, as well as system optimizations.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro starts getting Android 15 update globally
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro gets Android 15 worldwide | Screenshot credit: GSMArena

Also, Circle to Search is coming to Vivo X Fold 3 Pro with the Funtouch OS 15 update too. Keep in mind that Vivo is rolling out this update in waves, which means not everyone will get it at the same time.

We expect Vivo to expand the global availability of Android 15 to more of its smartphones in the coming weeks, so even if you don’t own an X Fold 3 Pro, you should definitely be excited that the Chinese company is now providing the upgrade at a global level.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
The dream smartphone will finally become reality in 2025
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
Apple's dirty tricks continue: iPhone 15 (Pro) users furious over huge Apple Intelligence snub
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change
T-Mobile employees, subscribers have major security concerns after a policy change

Latest News

The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless