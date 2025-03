More US carriers start offering satellite-powered messaging, but only on Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9

Verizon

Google Pixel 9 is one of the two phones that support Comcast's text over satellite service | Image credit: PhoneArena

It's important to note that Spectrum Mobile and Xfinity Mobile customers can’t text over satellite yet, even if they’re using a Galaxy S25 or Pixel 9 device. The US carriers announced the service will be rolled out “in the coming weeks,” so there’s that. Still, since this seems to be a staggered roll out, a small number of users might still be able to take advantage of the newly introduced messaging service.



The rivalry between the US carriers, especially the big three ( AT&T T-Mobile and Verizon ), is absolutely legendary, so whenever one launches a new service, the others respond with similar products.Following T-Mobile’s partnership with Starlink , more US carriers have decided to dedicate more resources into this type of services.recently announced that it has significantly expanded its satellite-powered messaging services in the US to allow customers to send text messages to any other device via satellite using select Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9 Today, two other US carriers announced a similar service: Spectrum Mobile and Xfinity Mobile. Just like, these two carriers only offer their satellite-based services to those customers who use either Samsung’sor Google’sUnsurprisingly, Spectrum Mobile and Xfinity Mobile are using the same provider of satellite services as Verizon , Skylo, because both US carriers use the Big Red's network. Speaking of Skylo, the network operators announced that the satellite connectivity provider plans to make its services available on additional devices in the future, but for now just theandare supported.