More US carriers start offering satellite-powered messaging, but only on Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9

The rivalry between the US carriers, especially the big three (AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon), is absolutely legendary, so whenever one launches a new service, the others respond with similar products.

Following T-Mobile’s partnership with Starlink, more US carriers have decided to dedicate more resources into this type of services. Verizon recently announced that it has significantly expanded its satellite-powered messaging services in the US to allow customers to send text messages to any other device via satellite using select Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9.

Today, two other US carriers announced a similar service: Spectrum Mobile and Xfinity Mobile. Just like Verizon, these two carriers only offer their satellite-based services to those customers who use either Samsung’s Galaxy S25 or Google’s Pixel 9.

The availability of satellite backup service provides Spectrum Mobile customers with a sense of security, knowing they can stay connected even in the most remote locations. We are delivering cutting-edge technology that continues to empower our customers with the confidence that their communication needs are always met, no matter where they are.

– Danny Bowman, Executive Vice President, Product, Charter Communications, March 2025

Unsurprisingly, Spectrum Mobile and Xfinity Mobile are using the same provider of satellite services as Verizon, Skylo, because both US carriers use the Big Red's network. Speaking of Skylo, the network operators announced that the satellite connectivity provider plans to make its services available on additional devices in the future, but for now just the Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 are supported.

Google Pixel 9 is one of the two phones that support Comcast's text over satellite service | Image credit: PhoneArena

It's important to note that Spectrum Mobile and Xfinity Mobile customers can’t text over satellite yet, even if they’re using a Galaxy S25 or Pixel 9 device. The US carriers announced the service will be rolled out “in the coming weeks,” so there’s that. Still, since this seems to be a staggered roll out, a small number of users might still be able to take advantage of the newly introduced messaging service.

Although Spectrum Mobile and Xfinity Mobile customers are already being offered satellite-based services through a select number of other devices, such as the iPhone 14, iPhone 15, and iPhone 16, these services are provided directly by Apple.

In the same piece of news, Spectrum Business and Comcast Business Mobile announced that their customers also benefit from the satellite services from Skylo.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

