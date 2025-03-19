Some Verizon subscribers are now first in the US to text anyone via satellite beating T-Mobile
In the ultra-competitive wireless industry, the big battleground these days is in the sky. Offering subscribers satellite connectivity in areas where there is no cellular service is the hottest new feature used by wireless firms like T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T to attract new subscribers or raise revenue.
In a press release that the nation's largest carrier dropped today, Verizon said that its customers are now the first in the U.S. with the capability to text anyone via satellite when there is no cellular signal available. The texting via satellite service will be available for select Android devices including the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and the Google Pixel 9 line. Unlike T-Mobile which offers the service on specific plans, the service will be available free-at least at first-to everyone on Verizon's network.
Verizon will start upgrading compatible handsets beginning today and will continue over the next two weeks. Further testing of satellite connectivity as a backup continues as the carrier works on the use of satellite connectivity for data services and video calling. Verizon says, "We're moving beyond basic satellite-to-cellular messaging and integrating satellite into everyday connectivity." The wireless provider notes that today's announcement marks a big expansion of its satellite capabilities and is a sign of the company's goal to keep its customers connected no matter where they are.
"We are committed to powering the lives of our customers. Verizon’s network is America’s largest and already covers 99% of the places where people live, work and play. This expansion of satellite texting capabilities is a testament to our commitment to ensure customers stay connected wherever they are. We know our customers expect more and we continue to innovate for them."-Joe Russo, EVP & President, Global Network and Technology, Verizon
The carrier also uses satellites to help keep customers stay connected after emergencies that damaged the cellular network. In such situations, Verizon has been known to roll out portable assets that can be used to temporarily keep Verizon customers connected. I remember back in 2005 when Hurricane Wilma destroyed cellular service in South Florida and the feeling of being isolated after such an event was tough to bear. Obviously the technology allowing us to use satellites to replace damaged cellular service wasn't available 20 years ago.
During the Super Bowl this year, T-Mobile announced that its Starlink feature, which allows users to send and receive texts automatically via satellite in so-called "dead zones," will be available for free to Verizon and AT&T subscribers until July. That's when the service drops its beta tag and starts charging $20 per line to non-T-Mobile users. T-Mobile subscribers on its most expensive Go5G plans will continue to receive the service for free following the expiration of the beta program. T-Mobile subscribers on other plans will pay $15 per month per line for the service. T-Mobile's Starlink will work on both iOS and Android and subscribers will connect to the service automatically in areas without cellular signals.
While T-Mobile has teamed up with Elon Musk's Space X for its satellite service, both Verizon and AT&T have partnered with AST SpaceMobile.
