Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Some Verizon subscribers are now first in the US to text anyone via satellite beating T-Mobile

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
T-Mobile Verizon Wireless service
An astronaut wearing the Verizon "V" logo on his unioform is doing a space walk while touching a satellite.
In the ultra-competitive wireless industry, the big battleground these days is in the sky. Offering subscribers satellite connectivity in areas where there is no cellular service is the hottest new feature used by wireless firms like T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T to attract new subscribers or raise revenue. 

In a press release that the nation's largest carrier dropped today, Verizon said that its customers are now the first in the U.S. with the capability to text anyone via satellite when there is no cellular signal available. The texting via satellite service will be available for select Android devices including the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and the Google Pixel 9 line. Unlike T-Mobile which offers the service on specific plans, the service will be available free-at least at first-to everyone on Verizon's network.

Verizon will start upgrading compatible handsets beginning today and will continue over the next two weeks. Further testing of satellite connectivity as a backup continues as the carrier works on the use of satellite connectivity for data services and video calling. Verizon says, "We're moving beyond basic satellite-to-cellular messaging and integrating satellite into everyday connectivity." The wireless provider notes that today's announcement marks a big expansion of its satellite capabilities and is a sign of the company's goal to keep its customers connected no matter where they are.

"We are committed to powering the lives of our customers. Verizon’s network is America’s largest and already covers 99% of the places where people live, work and play. This expansion of satellite texting capabilities is a testament to our commitment to ensure customers stay connected wherever they are. We know our customers expect more and we continue to innovate for them."-Joe Russo, EVP & President, Global Network and Technology, Verizon

The carrier also uses satellites to help keep customers stay connected after emergencies that damaged the cellular network. In such situations, Verizon has been known to roll out portable assets that can be used to temporarily keep Verizon customers connected. I remember back in 2005 when Hurricane Wilma destroyed cellular service in South Florida and the feeling of being isolated after such an event was tough to bear. Obviously the technology allowing us to use satellites to replace damaged cellular service wasn't available 20 years ago.

During the Super Bowl this year, T-Mobile announced that its Starlink feature, which allows users to send and receive texts automatically via satellite in so-called "dead zones," will be available for free to Verizon and AT&T subscribers until July. That's when the service drops its beta tag and starts charging $20 per line to non-T-Mobile users. T-Mobile subscribers on its most expensive Go5G plans will continue to receive the service for free following the expiration of the beta program. T-Mobile subscribers on other plans will pay $15 per month per line for the service. T-Mobile's Starlink will work on both iOS and Android and subscribers will connect to the service automatically in areas without cellular signals.

While T-Mobile has teamed up with Elon Musk's Space X for its satellite service, both Verizon and AT&T have partnered with AST SpaceMobile.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
T-Mobile customers urged to show kindness after price hike notification
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 plunges to a ridiculously low price at 47% off on Amazon
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts

Latest News

It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
Survey says Apple will have a hard time turning the iPhone 16e into a box-office hit
Survey says Apple will have a hard time turning the iPhone 16e into a box-office hit
The newborn Pixel 9a returns to sane design and so should the Pixel 11 in 2026
The newborn Pixel 9a returns to sane design and so should the Pixel 11 in 2026
T-Mobile wins argument with Verizon over who is the 'first and only' to offer satellite messaging
T-Mobile wins argument with Verizon over who is the 'first and only' to offer satellite messaging
The EU just hit Apple with its biggest demand yet—here’s what’s changing
The EU just hit Apple with its biggest demand yet—here’s what’s changing
This user owes Verizon 32 cents and they're running out of options
This user owes Verizon 32 cents and they're running out of options
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless