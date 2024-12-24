Save $300 on the premium Snapdragon X Elite-powered Surface Pro 11th Edition

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Don't like iOS and Android tablets? Well, one of the finest Windows tablet options, the Surface Pro 11th Edition, is a lovely alternative. Plus, it's now available at more affordable prices. Yep, we found another promo on Microsoft's latest device, this time on the Snapdragon X Elite-powered model with an OLED display.

For what might be a limited time, the 13-inch tablet with 256GB storage sells for 21% off its ~$1,400 regular price, saving you $300. Does that seem a bit steep? In that case, consider the e-commerce giant's bargain on the LCD version of the slate with a Snapdragon X Plus chip. At the time of writing, the 16/512GB model is available for 26% off its $1,200 original price, landing it under $890.

The Surface Pro 11th Edition is $300 off at Amazon

Looking for a top-notch Android and iOS tablet alternative by Microsoft? Consider its premium Surface Pro 11th Edition model with a 16GB RAM, 256GB storage, and Snapdragon X Elite chipset. The tablet features an OLED display and is $300 off at Amazon.
$300 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

The X Plus Surface Pro 11th Edition is $200 off at Amazon

Don't want to spend over $1,100 on your next Windows tablet? Then get the unit with an LCD display and a Snapdragon X Plus chipset. This one usually costs about $1,000, but Amazon currently sells it for $200 off.
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

With its OLED display and highly capable X Elite chip, the Surface Pro 11th Edition promises excellent multitasking performance and crisp visuals. The device supports 120Hz refresh rates and features a 2880 x 1920 resolution, making its PixelSense display smooth and vivid.

Microsoft has kept its premium tablet design pretty much unchanged over the past few years. The latest Surface slate comes with the iconic 165-degree adjustable kickstand, allowing comfortable hands-free use. Naturally, you also have two Thunderbolt 4 ports for faster data transfer and more. What about its audio capabilities? The iPad Pro M4 rival features 2W stereo speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos, providing an admirable sound experience.

In tune with the latest trends, the Copilot+ PC also sports some AI features. Those help you analyze data, translate, and more. Equally impressive is its long battery life, with Microsoft promising up to 14 hours of video playback.

Undoubtedly premium, the Surface Pro 11th Edition is undeniably expensive, even at $300 off its original price. If that's not an issue for you, go ahead and save 21% on it while Amazon's promo is still live.
