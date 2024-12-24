Save $300 on the premium Snapdragon X Elite-powered Surface Pro 11th Edition
Don't like iOS and Android tablets? Well, one of the finest Windows tablet options, the Surface Pro 11th Edition, is a lovely alternative. Plus, it's now available at more affordable prices. Yep, we found another promo on Microsoft's latest device, this time on the Snapdragon X Elite-powered model with an OLED display.
With its OLED display and highly capable X Elite chip, the Surface Pro 11th Edition promises excellent multitasking performance and crisp visuals. The device supports 120Hz refresh rates and features a 2880 x 1920 resolution, making its PixelSense display smooth and vivid.
In tune with the latest trends, the Copilot+ PC also sports some AI features. Those help you analyze data, translate, and more. Equally impressive is its long battery life, with Microsoft promising up to 14 hours of video playback.
For what might be a limited time, the 13-inch tablet with 256GB storage sells for 21% off its ~$1,400 regular price, saving you $300. Does that seem a bit steep? In that case, consider the e-commerce giant's bargain on the LCD version of the slate with a Snapdragon X Plus chip. At the time of writing, the 16/512GB model is available for 26% off its $1,200 original price, landing it under $890.
Microsoft has kept its premium tablet design pretty much unchanged over the past few years. The latest Surface slate comes with the iconic 165-degree adjustable kickstand, allowing comfortable hands-free use. Naturally, you also have two Thunderbolt 4 ports for faster data transfer and more. What about its audio capabilities? The iPad Pro M4 rival features 2W stereo speakers optimized for Dolby Atmos, providing an admirable sound experience.
Undoubtedly premium, the Surface Pro 11th Edition is undeniably expensive, even at $300 off its original price. If that's not an issue for you, go ahead and save 21% on it while Amazon's promo is still live.

