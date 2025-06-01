Apple’s WWDC 2025 won’t be anything special, but next year should be awesome
Apple is already planning next year's event with a stronger focus on AI.
On June 9, Apple’s WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) event will commence, with announcements about the company’s rebrand being placed front and center. However, industry insider Mark Gurman says in his newsletter that it’s actually WWDC 2026 that Apple is going to put the effort in.
That’s not to say that this year’s WWDC won’t be a highly polished event like its predecessors. But Apple is going to be taking a much more cautious approach this time around because it doesn’t want a repeat of last year’s event. The company promised a ton of AI features at WWDC 2024, some of which are still nowhere to be seen.
This year, however, Apple is going to use a tried and tested method to get the hype going. The company is going to rebrand its operating systems, and it’s not just the names that are about to change. Apple is redesigning its operating systems to provide its users with a much more consistent experience across its devices. This redesign is apparently inspired by the company’s visionOS, which powers the Apple Vision Pro.
That’s not to say that this year’s WWDC won’t be a highly polished event like its predecessors. But Apple is going to be taking a much more cautious approach this time around because it doesn’t want a repeat of last year’s event. The company promised a ton of AI features at WWDC 2024, some of which are still nowhere to be seen.
Today’s technological race taking place in the smartphone industry is all about AI, and Apple Intelligence has failed to impress. The company is painfully aware of this, and now hopes to catch up to its competitors in 2026. Next year’s WWDC event, according to Gurman, will be the one where Apple is planning to show its capabilities regarding the newest industry trend.
This year, however, Apple is going to use a tried and tested method to get the hype going. The company is going to rebrand its operating systems, and it’s not just the names that are about to change. Apple is redesigning its operating systems to provide its users with a much more consistent experience across its devices. This redesign is apparently inspired by the company’s visionOS, which powers the Apple Vision Pro.
If there’s one thing that the Vision Pro did right, it was the UI. | Image credit — Apple
Gurman believes that focusing on software redesigns instead of AI will make Apple’s shortcomings in the latter a lot more obvious. He also says that this is a dangerous moment for the company because its competitors are advancing in this field at record pace.
It’s no secret that Samsung and Google — Apple’s largest rivals in the smartphone market in the U.S. — offer a much better AI experience on their devices. However, I truly think that this doesn’t matter too much, and that Apple users will stick with the iPhone 17 regardless of how good or bad Apple Intelligence is.
I have to say that I somewhat disagree. As much as I love AI and all that it can do, a vast majority of consumers are still not sold on it. I still see most people saying that they couldn’t care less about AI on their phones and laptops, and that the only thing they want to know is how to disable it.
It’s no secret that Samsung and Google — Apple’s largest rivals in the smartphone market in the U.S. — offer a much better AI experience on their devices. However, I truly think that this doesn’t matter too much, and that Apple users will stick with the iPhone 17 regardless of how good or bad Apple Intelligence is.
Things that are NOT allowed: