Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

Apple’s WWDC 2025 won’t be anything special, but next year should be awesome

Apple is already planning next year's event with a stronger focus on AI.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
Apple WWDC 2025 event logo
On June 9, Apple’s WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) event will commence, with announcements about the company’s rebrand being placed front and center. However, industry insider Mark Gurman says in his newsletter that it’s actually WWDC 2026 that Apple is going to put the effort in.

That’s not to say that this year’s WWDC won’t be a highly polished event like its predecessors. But Apple is going to be taking a much more cautious approach this time around because it doesn’t want a repeat of last year’s event. The company promised a ton of AI features at WWDC 2024, some of which are still nowhere to be seen.

Today’s technological race taking place in the smartphone industry is all about AI, and Apple Intelligence has failed to impress. The company is painfully aware of this, and now hopes to catch up to its competitors in 2026. Next year’s WWDC event, according to Gurman, will be the one where Apple is planning to show its capabilities regarding the newest industry trend.

This year, however, Apple is going to use a tried and tested method to get the hype going. The company is going to rebrand its operating systems, and it’s not just the names that are about to change. Apple is redesigning its operating systems to provide its users with a much more consistent experience across its devices. This redesign is apparently inspired by the company’s visionOS, which powers the Apple Vision Pro.


Gurman believes that focusing on software redesigns instead of AI will make Apple’s shortcomings in the latter a lot more obvious. He also says that this is a dangerous moment for the company because its competitors are advancing in this field at record pace.

I have to say that I somewhat disagree. As much as I love AI and all that it can do, a vast majority of consumers are still not sold on it. I still see most people saying that they couldn’t care less about AI on their phones and laptops, and that the only thing they want to know is how to disable it.

It’s no secret that Samsung and Google — Apple’s largest rivals in the smartphone market in the U.S. — offer a much better AI experience on their devices. However, I truly think that this doesn’t matter too much, and that Apple users will stick with the iPhone 17 regardless of how good or bad Apple Intelligence is.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
T-Mobile settlement checks now going out and they appear to exceed expectations
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"

Latest News

Another AI project from Apple may just have gotten delayed — and it’s one people actually wanted
Another AI project from Apple may just have gotten delayed — and it’s one people actually wanted
New macOS theme hints at something big
New macOS theme hints at something big
iPad users have been waiting over a decade for this app, and now it might actually happen
iPad users have been waiting over a decade for this app, and now it might actually happen
iPhone 17 unlikely to be part of Apple’s rebrand this year
iPhone 17 unlikely to be part of Apple’s rebrand this year
Google tweaks the Pixel Weather app and makes it look better
Google tweaks the Pixel Weather app and makes it look better
Discounted by $261, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is just too good to pass up
Discounted by $261, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is just too good to pass up
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless