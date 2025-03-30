WWDC 2025: Apple is taking a much more cautious approach this year
Up Next:
Apple’s WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) is slated to take place from June 9-13 this year. But as Apple insider Mark Gurman points out in the latest edition of his newsletter Power On, the company’s approach this time around is a lot more muted.
WWDC 2024 was a big event — as usually all WWDC events are — because it introduced the company’s newest fixation: Apple Intelligence. Apple went all in on AI last year and promised its users a truly revolutionary new experience. AI was supposed to revamp how Apple users interfaced with their iPhone 16 or MacBook Pro.
Perhaps worst of all, the entire ordeal has done a lot of damage to Apple’s brand. Customers are asking where the revamped Siri is and why Apple promised something it knew it couldn’t deliver on time. Many have even said that they would rather see Apple abandon work on AI altogether.
Which brings us to WWDC 2025: an event Apple is marketing with a much more cautious tone. There are no grandiose promises of new features that will once more revolutionize iOS and the iPhone. Instead Apple has simply said that WWDC 2025 will “mark another incredible year” in a brief press release.
Even the logo for WWDC 2025 is much more subdued. While WWDC 2024 had a logo that bombarded your eyes with color — imitating the Apple Intelligence glow — this year’s logo is a plain white circle that looks like it might be made out of glass. There is, however, a very slight hint of the Apple Intelligence colors and I’m sure that the company will bring it up again.
Reports indicate that Apple is completely redesigning iOS with iOS 19, even more so than it did with iOS 18. This new look, said to be inspired by visionOS, will likely be shown off at WWDC 2025. But despite a complete redesign the company is perhaps playing it safe for now and not over promising on something it may not be able to deliver.
It’s a smart move by Apple, in my opinion, and I think that the company has a more energetic event in store for us later this year when it announces the iPhone 17.
WWDC 2024 was a big event — as usually all WWDC events are — because it introduced the company’s newest fixation: Apple Intelligence. Apple went all in on AI last year and promised its users a truly revolutionary new experience. AI was supposed to revamp how Apple users interfaced with their iPhone 16 or MacBook Pro.
Instead Apple Intelligence has become a point of shame in recent months for the company. Apple executives are concerned and there are major internal changes at the company regarding project management. Promised features are repeatedly delayed and what’s there pales in comparison to what competitors are offering.
Perhaps worst of all, the entire ordeal has done a lot of damage to Apple’s brand. Customers are asking where the revamped Siri is and why Apple promised something it knew it couldn’t deliver on time. Many have even said that they would rather see Apple abandon work on AI altogether.
Apple Intelligence was a major selling point for the iPhone 16. | Video credit — Apple
Which brings us to WWDC 2025: an event Apple is marketing with a much more cautious tone. There are no grandiose promises of new features that will once more revolutionize iOS and the iPhone. Instead Apple has simply said that WWDC 2025 will “mark another incredible year” in a brief press release.
Even the logo for WWDC 2025 is much more subdued. While WWDC 2024 had a logo that bombarded your eyes with color — imitating the Apple Intelligence glow — this year’s logo is a plain white circle that looks like it might be made out of glass. There is, however, a very slight hint of the Apple Intelligence colors and I’m sure that the company will bring it up again.
Reports indicate that Apple is completely redesigning iOS with iOS 19, even more so than it did with iOS 18. This new look, said to be inspired by visionOS, will likely be shown off at WWDC 2025. But despite a complete redesign the company is perhaps playing it safe for now and not over promising on something it may not be able to deliver.
It’s a smart move by Apple, in my opinion, and I think that the company has a more energetic event in store for us later this year when it announces the iPhone 17.
Things that are NOT allowed: