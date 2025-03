WWDC 2025: Apple is taking a much more cautious approach this year

Apple Intelligence was a major selling point for the iPhone 16 . | Video credit — Apple

Which brings us to WWDC 2025: an event Apple is marketing with a much more cautious tone. There are no grandiose promises of new features that will once more revolutionize iOS and the iPhone. Instead Apple has simply said that WWDC 2025 will “mark another incredible year” in a brief press release.Even the logo for WWDC 2025 is much more subdued. While WWDC 2024 had a logo that bombarded your eyes with color — imitating theglow — this year’s logo is a plain white circle that looks like it might be made out of glass. There is, however, a very slight hint of thecolors and I’m sure that the company will bring it up again.Reports indicate that Apple is completely redesigning iOS with iOS 19 , even more so than it did with iOS 18 . This new look, said to be inspired by visionOS , will likely be shown off at WWDC 2025. But despite a complete redesign the company is perhaps playing it safe for now and not over promising on something it may not be able to deliver.It’s a smart move by Apple, in my opinion, and I think that the company has a more energetic event in store for us later this year when it announces the iPhone 17