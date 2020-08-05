Woot is running yet another massive 24-hour-only sale on iPhones and Apple Watches





That's where Woot comes in... yet again, although it's definitely worth highlighting that the latest 24-hour-only sale organized by the Amazon-owned e-tailer exclusively includes refurbished stuff. That being said, every single discounted "iDevice" on offer here today comes with a 90-day warranty, as well as Woot's solemn promise of full functionality.













Before deciding if any of these deals is right for you, you might want to keep in mind the cosmetic condition is not perfect, with a "moderate level of wear & tear" to be expected, including everything from scratches to dents and dings. If you're not bothered by all that, you can choose from a long list of decent bargains, ranging from an ancient Apple Watch Series 1 fetching as little as $99.99 to an iPhone 11 Pro powerhouse starting at $759.99.





In case you're wondering, the refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max is already sold out, and if you don't pull the trigger fast, other devices are likely to go out of stock as well. Of course, some deals can be objectively considered better than others, perhaps starting with a fully unlocked iPhone XS Max available at $549.99 and up.









If you want something a tad more "modern", the $400 and up iPhone X is not a bad deal either, and the same arguably goes for the even newer and fancier iPhone XS , which can be purchased at $460 with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room.





As for the Apple Watch lineup, those who can afford to spend more than $100 should strongly consider the cellular-enabled Series 3 or Series 4 devices, available for $175 and $280 respectively in a small size.