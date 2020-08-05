Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

View

Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

View
iOS Apple Deals Wearables

Woot is running yet another massive 24-hour-only sale on iPhones and Apple Watches

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 05, 2020, 4:22 AM
Woot is running yet another massive 24-hour-only sale on iPhones and Apple Watches
It's hard to think of a much better way for hardcore "iFans" to "celebrate" Samsung's big day than by proving their steadfast commitment to Apple and upgrade or replace their current gear. If you feel the same way, you may as well save some money in the process of purchasing a new iPhone or Apple Watch.

That's where Woot comes in... yet again, although it's definitely worth highlighting that the latest 24-hour-only sale organized by the Amazon-owned e-tailer exclusively includes refurbished stuff. That being said, every single discounted "iDevice" on offer here today comes with a 90-day warranty, as well as Woot's solemn promise of full functionality.

Check out all the deals here



Before deciding if any of these deals is right for you, you might want to keep in mind the cosmetic condition is not perfect, with a "moderate level of wear & tear" to be expected, including everything from scratches to dents and dings. If you're not bothered by all that, you can choose from a long list of decent bargains, ranging from an ancient Apple Watch Series 1 fetching as little as $99.99 to an iPhone 11 Pro powerhouse starting at $759.99.

In case you're wondering, the refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max is already sold out, and if you don't pull the trigger fast, other devices are likely to go out of stock as well. Of course, some deals can be objectively considered better than others, perhaps starting with a fully unlocked iPhone XS Max available at $549.99 and up.

Meanwhile, bargain hunters on exceptionally tight budgets may find it difficult to argue with the appeal of an ultra-affordable $145 and up iPhone 7 or the slightly pricier iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8, currently available for as little as $270 and $230 in 128 and 64GB storage variants respectively.

If you want something a tad more "modern", the $400 and up iPhone X is not a bad deal either, and the same arguably goes for the even newer and fancier iPhone XS, which can be purchased at $460 with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room.

As for the Apple Watch lineup, those who can afford to spend more than $100 should strongly consider the cellular-enabled Series 3 or Series 4 devices, available for $175 and $280 respectively in a small size.

Related phones

iPhone 11 Pro
Apple iPhone 11 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.4
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 4 Reviews
iPhone 11 Pro on
$950 Apple iPhone 11 Pro on
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3046 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone XS
Apple iPhone XS View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 4 Reviews
$575 Apple iPhone XS on
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2659 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone XS Max
Apple iPhone XS Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.4
 Based on 5 Reviews
$750 Apple iPhone XS Max on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2688 x 1242 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3179 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone X
Apple iPhone X View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.7
 Based on 14 Reviews
$599 Apple iPhone X on
$455 Apple iPhone X on
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A11 Bionic
    3GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2716 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 8
Apple iPhone 8 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.2
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 4 Reviews
$400 Apple iPhone 8 on
  • Display 4.7 inches
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A11 Bionic
    2GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1821 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 7
Apple iPhone 7 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.1
 Based on 17 Reviews
$199 Apple iPhone 7 on
$150 Apple iPhone 7 on
  • Display 4.7 inches
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A10 Fusion
    2GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1960 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 7 Plus
Apple iPhone 7 Plus View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.1
 Based on 14 Reviews
$400 Apple iPhone 7 Plus on
  • Display 5.5 inches
    1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A10 Fusion
    3GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2900 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Expires in - 19h 3minWoot is running yet another massive 24-hour-only sale on iPhones and Apple Watches
Popular stories
Here's how you can get a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for as little as $85
Popular stories
T-Mobile has the high-end Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 on sale at a huge discount
Popular stories
These are some of the best AirPods Pro and second-gen AirPods deals yet
Popular stories
Google offers 3 months of Disney+ and Stadia Pro, other perks to select customers
Popular stories
The newest deals on Misfit's Wear OS smartwatches are almost too good to be true

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5G lineup: Pixel 5 officially coming this fall with $499 Pixel 4a (5G)
Popular stories
Samsung might stop selling the Galaxy Note 10 as soon as the Note 20 comes out
Popular stories
Apple officially announces a delay in the launch of the 5G iPhone 12 series
Popular stories
Target is reportedly already selling the Galaxy Watch 3, which was also spotted at a Best Buy
Popular stories
Check out the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G
Popular stories
OnePlus 8T allegedly shows up on Geekbench with a new chip and OS

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless