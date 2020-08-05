Woot is running yet another massive 24-hour-only sale on iPhones and Apple Watches
Check out all the deals here
Before deciding if any of these deals is right for you, you might want to keep in mind the cosmetic condition is not perfect, with a "moderate level of wear & tear" to be expected, including everything from scratches to dents and dings. If you're not bothered by all that, you can choose from a long list of decent bargains, ranging from an ancient Apple Watch Series 1 fetching as little as $99.99 to an iPhone 11 Pro powerhouse starting at $759.99.
In case you're wondering, the refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max is already sold out, and if you don't pull the trigger fast, other devices are likely to go out of stock as well. Of course, some deals can be objectively considered better than others, perhaps starting with a fully unlocked iPhone XS Max available at $549.99 and up.
Meanwhile, bargain hunters on exceptionally tight budgets may find it difficult to argue with the appeal of an ultra-affordable $145 and up iPhone 7 or the slightly pricier iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8, currently available for as little as $270 and $230 in 128 and 64GB storage variants respectively.
If you want something a tad more "modern", the $400 and up iPhone X is not a bad deal either, and the same arguably goes for the even newer and fancier iPhone XS, which can be purchased at $460 with 64 gigs of local digital hoarding room.