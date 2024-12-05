With a Galaxy Z Flip FE, Samsung could finally make foldables mainstream

foldable phone

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Z Flip 6





Display Size



6.9-inch 6.9-inch



6.7-inch 6.7-inch



6.9-inch 6.9-inch Technology AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED P-OLED Refresh rate 165Hz 120Hz 120Hz Screen-to-body 85.19 % 85.52 % 85.07 % Peak brightness 1400 cd/m2 (nit) 3000 cd/m2 (nit) Features Folding inside the device, HDR support, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor HDR support, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor Additional display 4.0 inches, 1272 pixels 1080 x, AMOLED Hardware System chip Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 1x3.0 GHz Cortex-X4 & 4x2.8 GHz Cortex-A720 & 3x2.0 GHz Cortex-A520 (4 nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SM8550-AC (4 nm) MediaTek Dimensity 7300X (4 nm) Processor



Octa-core, 1x 3.0GHz Cortex-X4 + 4x 2.8GHz Cortex-A720 + 3x 2.0GHz Cortex-A520 Octa-core, 1x 3.0GHz Cortex-X4 + 4x 2.8GHz Cortex-A720 + 3x 2.0GHz Cortex-A520



Octa-core Octa-core



Octa-core, 64-bit Octa-core, 64-bit GPU Adreno 735 Adreno 750 Yes RAM



12GB (LPDDR5) 12GB (LPDDR5)



8GB 8GB



8GB (LPDDR4X) 8GB (LPDDR4X) Internal storage 256GB 256GB, not expandable 128GB OS Android (14) Android (14) Android (14) Battery Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh 4200 mAh Charging Motorola TurboPower Fast charging Camera Rear Dual camera Dual camera Dual camera Main camera



50 MP (Features: OIS, PDAF), 12 MP 50 MP (Features: OIS, PDAF), 12 MP



50 MP (Features: OIS, PDAF) 50 MP (Features: OIS, PDAF)



50 MP (Features: PDAF) 50 MP (Features: PDAF) Specifications Aperture size: F1.7

Focal length: 24 mm

Pixel size: 0.8 μm Aperture size: F1.8

Pixel size: 1.0 μm Aperture size: F1.7

Pixel size: 0.8 μm Second camera 50 MP (Ultra-wide, OIS, PDAF) 12 MP (Ultra-wide) 13 MP (Ultra-wide) Specifications Aperture size: F2.0

Sensor size: 1/2.76"

Pixel size: 0.64 μm Aperture size: F2.2

Pixel size: 1.12 μm Aperture size: F2.2

Pixel size: 1.12 μm Video recording 3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (60 fps) Yes Yes Front 32 MP 10 MP 32 MP Design Dimensions



6.75 x 2.91 x 0.28 inches

(171.4 x 74 x 7.1 mm) 6.75 x 2.91 x 0.28 inches(171.4 x 74 x 7.1 mm)



6.50 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches

(165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm) 6.50 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches(165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm)



6.74 x 2.91 x 0.29 inches

(171.30 x 73.99 x 7.25 mm) 6.74 x 2.91 x 0.29 inches(171.30 x 73.99 x 7.25 mm) Weight



6.67 oz (189.0 g)

the average is 6 oz (171 g) 6.67 oz (189.0 g)



6.63 oz (188.0 g)

the average is 6 oz (171 g) 6.63 oz (188.0 g) Materials Frame: Aluminum Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2)

Frame: Aluminum Back: Glass

Frame: Aluminum Resistance Yes; IPX8 Yes; IP48 Yes; IPX8 Biometrics Fingerprint (touch) Fingerprint (touch) Fingerprint (touch) Cellular 5G Bands 5G Ready Bands n1, n2, n5, n7, n25, n28, n41, n66, n71, n78, n258, n260, n261, SA, NSA, Sub-6, mmWave Bands 5G Ready Buyers information Price $ 999 $ 1100 $ 700 See the full Motorola razr Plus (2024) vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs Motorola razr (2024) specs comparison or compare them to other phones using our Phone Comparison Tool





If Samsung does roll out the Galaxy Z Flip FE, it could go head-to-head with the Razr series while also snagging a slice of the pie from rising Chinese brands like Honor, whose Magic V Flip starts at just $690.



The key to hitting that lower price point might lie in the chipset.



To wrap things up, a more affordable flip foldable could bring even more buyers into the Galaxy Z foldable lineup. It’d help Samsung compete with budget-friendly foldables and show that its innovative tech isn’t just reserved for those willing to pay premium prices.

Maybe it’s time for foldables to get cheaper



When it comes to premium gadgets,



If Samsung steps up with a more affordable flip foldable, it could spark a chain reaction, pushing other brands to lower their prices to stay competitive. So, who knows? We might not be far from the moment when flip-style foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 shed their “premium-only” status and become a more common sight in people’s hands.



And really, it’s about time. New tech is usually expensive when it first comes out, but over time, costs tend to drop as production improves, supply chains get streamlined, and upgrades become standard. That’s how it “should” work, at least in an ideal world.



And yes, the Razr series also has a pricier Plus version, which makes it all the more logical for Samsung to roll out a more affordable alternative.