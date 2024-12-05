With a Galaxy Z Flip FE, Samsung could finally make foldables mainstream
Lately, there has been a lot of talk about Samsung possibly releasing a more budget-friendly version of its clamshell foldable phone – enter the Galaxy Z Flip FE. Just recently, a reliable source dropped the same hint, so when multiple insiders are saying it, you’ve got to think there’s something to it, right? And honestly, I really hope they’re on the money with this one.
The flip-style foldables are super tempting to me (I know, such a girl, right?) and seriously, I’ve been eyeing one. But let’s be real – the price tags on these things are kind of crazy (with a few exceptions). The latest Galaxy Z Flip 6 starts at $1,100 in the US, and it’s even more expensive in Europe.
And let’s be honest here – at that price, the specs just don’t blow me away. I could easily grab a much more powerful phone for less – without the whole foldable magic, of course. So, if these rumors hold true and Samsung does drop a cheaper Galaxy Z Flip FE, it’s definitely a smart move in my book.
Why do I think it is a smart move?
Because let’s be real – there are folks like me who’d buy a flip foldable just for the sheer fun of it. If Samsung can bring the price down – think mid-range territory – I bet more people would dip their toes into the foldable trend. Plus, Samsung would be better positioned to take on its biggest rival in the field, Motorola, with its Razr series and fend off the growing competition from Chinese brands.
Take the Motorola Razr (2024) as an example. It starts at a much more wallet-friendly $699 compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, and yet the differences aren’t earth-shattering. Probably the most notable edge Samsung has over Motorola here is the chipset – the Z Flip 6 rocks the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while the Razr makes do with the mid-range MediaTek Dimensity 7300X. But hey, at $699, you can’t exactly complain, right?
And yes, the Razr series also has a pricier Plus version, which makes it all the more logical for Samsung to roll out a more affordable alternative.
Of course, we still don’t know how much cheaper the Galaxy Z Flip FE might actually be. So now, all eyes are on Samsung to see just how budget-friendly its first affordable flip foldable will be.
Display
Size
Technology
AMOLED
Dynamic AMOLED
P-OLED
Refresh rate
165Hz
120Hz
120Hz
Screen-to-body
85.19 %
85.52 %
85.07 %
Peak brightness
1400 cd/m2 (nit)
3000 cd/m2 (nit)
Features
Folding inside the device, HDR support, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
HDR support, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor
Additional display
4.0 inches, 1272 pixels 1080 x, AMOLED
Hardware
System chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 1x3.0 GHz Cortex-X4 & 4x2.8 GHz Cortex-A720 & 3x2.0 GHz Cortex-A520 (4 nm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SM8550-AC (4 nm)
MediaTek Dimensity 7300X (4 nm)
Processor
GPU
Adreno 735
Adreno 750
Yes
RAM
Internal storage
256GB
256GB, not expandable
128GB
OS
Android (14)
Android (14)
Android (14)
Battery
Capacity
4000 mAh
4000 mAh
4200 mAh
Charging
Motorola TurboPower
Fast charging
Camera
Rear
Dual camera
Dual camera
Dual camera
Main camera
Specifications
Aperture size: F1.7
Focal length: 24 mm
Pixel size: 0.8 μm
Focal length: 24 mm
Pixel size: 0.8 μm
Aperture size: F1.8
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Pixel size: 1.0 μm
Aperture size: F1.7
Pixel size: 0.8 μm
Pixel size: 0.8 μm
Second camera
50 MP (Ultra-wide, OIS, PDAF)
12 MP (Ultra-wide)
13 MP (Ultra-wide)
Specifications
Aperture size: F2.0
Sensor size: 1/2.76"
Pixel size: 0.64 μm
Sensor size: 1/2.76"
Pixel size: 0.64 μm
Aperture size: F2.2
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Aperture size: F2.2
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Pixel size: 1.12 μm
Video recording
3840x2160 (4K UHD) (60 fps), 1920x1080 (Full HD) (60 fps)
Yes
Yes
Front
32 MP
10 MP
32 MP
Design
Dimensions
(171.4 x 74 x 7.1 mm)
(165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm)
(171.30 x 73.99 x 7.25 mm)
Weight
the average is 6 oz (171 g)
the average is 6 oz (171 g)
Materials
Frame: Aluminum
Back: Glass (Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2)
Frame: Aluminum
Frame: Aluminum
Back: Glass
Frame: Aluminum
Frame: Aluminum
Resistance
Yes; IPX8
Yes; IP48
Yes; IPX8
Biometrics
Fingerprint (touch)
Fingerprint (touch)
Fingerprint (touch)
Cellular
5G
Bands 5G Ready
Bands n1, n2, n5, n7, n25, n28, n41, n66, n71, n78, n258, n260, n261, SA, NSA, Sub-6, mmWave
Bands 5G Ready
Buyers information
Price
$ 999
$ 1100
$ 700
If Samsung does roll out the Galaxy Z Flip FE, it could go head-to-head with the Razr series while also snagging a slice of the pie from rising Chinese brands like Honor, whose Magic V Flip starts at just $690.
The key to hitting that lower price point might lie in the chipset. Rumors suggest the Galaxy Z Flip FE could feature Samsung’s homegrown Exynos 2400e, the same processor powering the Galaxy S24 FE. Honestly, it makes perfect sense – why not use that chipset for the first budget-friendly flip foldable, too?
To wrap things up, a more affordable flip foldable could bring even more buyers into the Galaxy Z foldable lineup. It’d help Samsung compete with budget-friendly foldables and show that its innovative tech isn’t just reserved for those willing to pay premium prices.
Maybe it’s time for foldables to get cheaper
Foldables should eventually become mainstream. | Image credit – PhoneArena
When it comes to premium gadgets, foldable phones are still firmly in that category. They are not exactly budget-friendly, and let’s not even start on how pricey repairs can be. But ever since foldables hit the market, we’ve all been waiting for prices to drop – and maybe that time is finally around the corner.
If Samsung steps up with a more affordable flip foldable, it could spark a chain reaction, pushing other brands to lower their prices to stay competitive. So, who knows? We might not be far from the moment when flip-style foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip 6 shed their “premium-only” status and become a more common sight in people’s hands.
And really, it’s about time. New tech is usually expensive when it first comes out, but over time, costs tend to drop as production improves, supply chains get streamlined, and upgrades become standard. That’s how it “should” work, at least in an ideal world.
