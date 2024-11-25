Both Galaxy Z Flip FE and Z Flip 7 rumored to get Exynos chips
Galaxy Z Flip 6. | Image credit – PhoneArena
There have been rumors floating around for a while that Samsung is working on a more affordable flip-style foldable, which could launch next year when the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also expected to debut. Now, a new tip is suggesting which chipsets might power both devices.
Samsung's next flip foldables to feature in-house chipsets
Leaker Jukanlosreve shared on X that Samsung might use the Exynos 2400e in the Galaxy Z Flip FE and the Exynos 2500 in the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The Exynos 2400e is already powering the Galaxy S24 FE, while the Exynos 2500 is an upcoming chipset that could be used in the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus in regions like Europe – though there are conflicting reports about this.
Z Flip FE Exynos 2400e (IPoP)— Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) November 22, 2024
Z Flip 7 Exynos 2500
There are rumors circulating that the Exynos 2400 might be featured in the Z Flip 7, but I do not agree with this speculation.
Several rumors suggest that Samsung might go with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset for its entire Galaxy S25 lineup globally. If this turns out to be true, it would make sense for Samsung to reserve its flagship Exynos SoC for the foldables, especially if the rumored issues with the Exynos 2500 turn out to be real.
Meanwhile, the same source had previously mentioned that the FE model could be powered by the Exynos 2400, but since the Galaxy S24 FE already uses the Exynos 2400e, I think it indeed does make more sense if Samsung opts for the same chipset in its first budget-friendly flip foldable next year.
The Exynos 2400e is a solid, powerful chipset that holds its own in everyday tasks, and it doesn't seem to fall behind the full Exynos 2400. Plus, if Samsung is aiming to make a foldable that is more affordable, cutting costs somewhere is a must, right?
Samsung is now up against a growing number of competitors in the foldable space, including some more affordable options. So, it makes sense that the company is reportedly working on a cheaper flip foldable for next year, mainly to go head-to-head with models like the Motorola Razr.
That said, it's still too early to say anything for sure, especially regarding the chipsets that will power Samsung's phones. There's a lot of back-and-forth with the rumors, and we won't know anything concrete until Samsung officially unveils its new devices. In the end, we might see Snapdragon chips in the flagship foldable in certain regions and Exynos in others.
