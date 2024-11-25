Both Galaxy Z Flip FE and Z Flip 7 rumored to get Exynos chips

Galaxy Z Flip 6. | Image credit – PhoneArena

The Exynos 2400e is a solid, powerful chipset that holds its own in everyday tasks, and it doesn't seem to fall behind the full Exynos 2400. Plus, if Samsung is aiming to make a foldable that is more affordable, cutting costs somewhere is a must, right?Samsung is now up against a growing number of competitors in the foldable space, including some more affordable options. So, it makes sense that the company is reportedly working on a cheaper flip foldable for next year, mainly to go head-to-head with models like the Motorola Razr.That said, it's still too early to say anything for sure, especially regarding the chipsets that will power Samsung's phones. There's a lot of back-and-forth with the rumors, and we won't know anything concrete until Samsung officially unveils its new devices. In the end, we might see Snapdragon chips in the flagship foldable in certain regions and Exynos in others.