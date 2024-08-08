Why I'm skipping iPhone 16 to wait for iPhone 17: Most exciting iPhone upgrade since 2017

2025 iPhone lineup: More choice than ever, better than ever, more exciting than ever, more expensive than ever

Long-awaited iPhone SE 4 might be the biggest challenge to Android in 2025; unseen-before opportunity to enter the Apple ecosystem for $500

iPhone SE



Of course, these are rhetorical questions I’m not really seeking an answer to. However, you better believe that many people who need a new phone in the beginning of 2025 will end up asking themselves the same questions - but for real. And the answer might be the “unexciting” iPhone SE 4 .



iPhone 17 - the most boring 2025 iPhone is finally getting a 120Hz ProMotion display

Expected to look like the unreleased iPhone 16 (which should look a lot like the



However, “boring” doesn’t equal “bad”, and the rumored to stay at $800 iPhone 17 should have one major upgrade that makes it special - at least as far as vanilla iPhones go.



In other news, nerds (like me) should rejoice and stop poking fun at Apple for selling $800 iPhones with 60Hz displays, when a $70 phone can give you a 90Hz screen. I’m not making this up - the $70 phone with a 90Hz display is the Motorola E14.



Meanwhile, “regular users” who never cared about Pro iPhones, should notice a significant increase in smoothness when scrolling through their iPhone 17, which should be aided by the presence of 8GB of RAM - an upgrade expected to come to the vanilla iPhone 16 first.



Finally! iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are getting a triple 48MP camera with 10x lossless zoom (+12GB of RAM)

Moving on to the “Pro” lineup, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be bringing two very powerful features. The first is 12GB of RAM - a first on an iPhone (unless



However, the more exciting upgrade will be to the camera hardware of Apple’s 2025 flagships - a 48MP periscope zoom camera, which should (finally) put the iPhone on par with the likes of the



The higher resolution means Apple will be able to utilize sensor-cropping to give you 10x lossless zoom in photo and video mode, and even better 20-30x zoom images.



This means iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be the first iPhones to ship with a triple 48MP camera - something I actually predicted a while ago.



iPhone Slim could be the first big iPhone redesign since iPhone X - can it make the iPhone exciting again?

And then, there's the wildcard - the iPhone “Slim”, expected to become the most expensive iPhone ever ($1,300), introducing the first radical redesign since iPhone X.



According to very early reports, the iPhone “Slim” won’t be Apple’s highest-end iPhone - this should still be the iPhone 17 Pro Max. But the rumors for a higher price tag make this whole situation confusing.



The claims are that the reason the “Slim” might end up being more expensive than the iPhone 17 Pro series is purely the engineering effort Apple will put into creating a brand new, much thinner iPhone.



In fact, some reports go as far as to saying the iPhone Slim might have only one rear camera - presumably, in order to stay as “Slim” and light as possible, which sounds totally crazy for a phone with a rumored price tag of $1,300.







iPhone 17 could be Apple’s most exciting iPhone lineup since 2017; but there's still one missing piece of the puzzle





In conclusion, this iPhone 17 leak makes it look like you should only buy an iPhone 16 if you really need to upgrade… Because 2025 is looking like a far more exciting year for the iPhone.



A big reason for that should be the alleged “iPhone Slim” - a completely redesigned iPhone, which tries to look and be different, and that’s something we rarely see from Apple.



Moreover, for the first time ever, Apple will offer five unique iPhones, with different selling points, giving people more choice than ever. Starting at $500 with the iPhone SE 4 (which should sell like hotcakes), and going all the way to the vanilla iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, and the mysterious, “super-premium” iPhone Slim.



All that being said, I must admit Apple’s 2025 lineup seems to be missing something, and thi is a foldable iPhone.



I haven’t been the biggest folding phone aficionado, but this is starting to change, and the primary reason for that is that folding phones like the



Of course, the "problem" for millions of Apple willing to spend a lot for an iPhone is that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 doesn't run iOS, which is why I think it's time Apple gave folding phones a shot. And you know… make the 2025 iPhone lineup even more exciting…



