Sony to significantly improve the camera system of its upcoming flagship
Despite dropping from the race of the most popular flagship on the market, Sony continues to churn out smartphones every year. At least one flagship and one mid-range Xperia phones are making their debut each year, something that we didn’t think would happen several years ago before Sony decided to partially exit the smartphone market.
But the strangest thing about Sony’s smartphones is that they’re only average when it comes to camera quality. Why is this strange you ask? Well, because Sony supplies its camera sensors to some of the most popular flagships in the industry, and these flagships perform amazingly in the camera department.
Main (wide)ZoomUltra-wideSelfieMain (wide)ZoomUltra-wideSelfie
That said, it appears that Sony has decided to up its game when it comes to photo quality. A new report coming from China claims that the company’s next flagship, the Xperia 1 VII, will feature an improved camera system.
Sony’s most recent flagship, the Xperia 1 VI, was certainly a divisive product. On the one hand, we have rather minor improvements over the previous model, on the other a very high price.
But the strangest thing about Sony’s smartphones is that they’re only average when it comes to camera quality. Why is this strange you ask? Well, because Sony supplies its camera sensors to some of the most popular flagships in the industry, and these flagships perform amazingly in the camera department.
Sony Xperia 1 VI
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 158
138
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 165
144
BEST 87
73
BEST 29
24
BEST 25
20
BEST 30
27
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 153
131
BEST 80
64
BEST 27
23
BEST 24
20
BEST 28
24
That said, it appears that Sony has decided to up its game when it comes to photo quality. A new report coming from China claims that the company’s next flagship, the Xperia 1 VII, will feature an improved camera system.
For those unaware, Sony’s current flagship, the Xperia 1 VI, comes with a 48-megapixel main camera that features a 1/1.35-inch Exmor T sensor. The other two rear cameras, ultra-wide and telephoto, feature Exmor RS sensors, which are slightly inferior.
To improve the photo quality, Sony plans to put Exmor T sensors inside all the rear cameras of the Xperia 1 VII. Theoretically, this should lead to reduced noise in low-light environments and improved dynamic range on all cameras, not just the main one.
Information about the phone’s other specifications has yet to leak, but the latest rumors say that we shouldn’t expect any major changes in terms of hardware. This basically means that the Xperia 1 VII will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with at least 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.
We’ll probably learn more about Xperia 1 VII in the months leading to the phone announcement, which is expected to take place sometime in May or June.
To improve the photo quality, Sony plans to put Exmor T sensors inside all the rear cameras of the Xperia 1 VII. Theoretically, this should lead to reduced noise in low-light environments and improved dynamic range on all cameras, not just the main one.
Despite featuring an Exmor T sensor, Xperia 1 VI's camera performance is average | Image credit: PhoneArena
Information about the phone’s other specifications has yet to leak, but the latest rumors say that we shouldn’t expect any major changes in terms of hardware. This basically means that the Xperia 1 VII will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with at least 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.
We’ll probably learn more about Xperia 1 VII in the months leading to the phone announcement, which is expected to take place sometime in May or June.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: