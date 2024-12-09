Sony Xperia VII release date expectations, price estimates and upgrades

*thumbnail image courtesy of Multi Tech Media (render based on a leaked camera layout)









Sony has a rich history when it comes to phones, and since the inception of the Xperia brand back in 2008, the company has come up with dozens and dozens of interesting models.Now, we're into the seventh generation of Xperia flagship phones after the big restart from 2019 when Sony decided to consolidate its lineup, which means we're going to talk about the Sony Xperia 1 VII.The Japanese company made an interesting turn with the previous model, the Xperia 1 VI , ditching the 4K screen and the iconic 21:9 aspect ratio, so it will be very interesting to see what's cooking with the next Sony flagship.Rumors are kind of scarce at this point in time, but still, we have some clues already of what the Xperia 1 VII is shaping out to be.









Possible announcement in May 2025

Possible market release in June 2025





* - probable dates





It's way too early to speak about announcement dates and market releases, but what we can do is extrapolate from the previous Xperia roadmaps. The Xperia 1 VII will most likely be announced sometime in May next year, and the follow-up release is expected a month later.



Sony did listen to fans and made the window between the official announcement and the actual market release much shorter than what we had previously, so there's no reason to think the company would start making changes. You can check the historical data of all Xperia announcements and releases since the Xperia 1 model in the table above.





Sony Xperia 1 VII price and deals

$1,399.99*





* - anticipated prices



Sony tripped with the pricing of the Xperia 1 IV, asking $1,599 for the base model and causing a substantial backlash. The following models mended the situation, falling back to the $1,399 status quo. We expect the same price tag to be stuck to the Xperia 1 VII, so a premium phone but not crazy expensive.

Sony Xperia 1 VII deals to expect:





Sadly, Sony phones aren't officially sold in the US. You can still buy them through big online retailers such as Amazon, but deals are pretty inconsistent and can vary wildly. That said, if we have to invoke our previous experience to help in the matter, we would say that normally, Xperia flagships get substantial discounts a couple of months after the official release date. So, no sudden movements at launch, guys!





Sony Xperia 1 VII camera





PhoneName camera setup: Main: 48MP Exmor T, 1/1.35" (1/1.43" in 4:3)

Ultrawide: 12MP Exmor RS, 1/2.5", 16mm

Periscope zoom: 12MP Exmor RS, 70-200mm





The previous model features an 85-170 mm continuous periscope zoom system, which is a nice feature that first showed up on the Xperia 1 III. The new lens will be able to do a 70-200 mm zoom range, and according to the leak, it's a 12 MP, 1/2.3-inch telephoto sensor.



Further down the camera specs sheet, we expect the Xperia 1 VII to retain the 48MP ExmorT sensor from its predecessor, which is not a bad thing; the Xperia 1 VI proved very capable, especially in low-light conditions.



The same goes for the ultrawide camera; we expect the same 12MP Exmor RS, 1/2.5", 16mm camera to make rounds on the new model.



When it comes to software and AI (as it's a big talking point nowadays), the previous model ditched the Pro camera and video apps and offered a consolidated camera experience through the main camera app. We expect the same treatment on the Xperia 1 VII. As for AI, Sony keeps AI algorithms working in the background when it comes to smartphone photography, so we don't know if we're going to get things like AI photo and video editing tools.

Sony Xperia 1 VII storage





Sony Xperia 1 VII storage capacity:

256 GB

512 GB

1TB (Possibly?)





The past couple of generations, the Xperia 1 flagship has been pretty conservative with its storage, but let's not forget the microSD card slot, which is still present. Now, we expect the base two storage configurations to stay the same, more specifically a 256GB base model and a 512GB premium version.



Whether or not we're going to get a 1GB model is not certain at the moment, and it might depend on the aforementioned microSD card slot or its presence. If Sony decides to remove the microSD card slot, it might be logical to offer a 1TB model, especially considering the photo and video capabilities of the phone.





Sony Xperia 1 VII design





Judging from the previous model, though, we can make some assumptions. Sony made a substantial design tweak with the Xperia 1 VI, ditching the 21:9 aspect ratio and moving to a much more popular 19.5:9 screen ratio. We expect the company to stick to this decision with the Xperia 1 Mark VII.



The other notable design cues are probably going to remain the same, namely the ridged frame and the textured glass back, mimicking a DSLR camera. One additional design change could come in the form of a new camera arrangement on the back, if the Chinese leak is to be believed. Instead of a vertically positioned oval, we might get two separate rows of cameras, with the big telephoto on the left and the main and ultrawide on the right.



Sony Xperia 1 VII display

The situation with the display of the Xperia 1 VII is still not very clear; there's no information about it at this point. Again, we could try and extrapolate from the last model, and Sony did a huge downgrade with it when it comes to resolution. The 4K display disappeared on the Xperia 1 VI, and it was replaced by an FHD+ panel. This didn't please Xperia fans, to put it mildly, as the $1,399 flagship featured just around 396 PPI pixel density as a result.



We don't think the 4K panel is coming back on the Xperia 1 VII, though. We might get a bump up in brightness, as switching to a lower resolution made it possible for more energy to be fed to the pixels, so expect the Xperia 1 VII to kind of catch up and participate in the display brightness wars of late.



Switching to an FHD+ resolution also came with another benefit in the face of the dynamic refresh rate we've been waiting for on Xperia flagships for ages. The previous model was able to go from 1-120Hz, and we expect the same for the new phone. Finally, we don't expect major changes to the screen size; the Xperia 1 VII will most likely retain the same 6.5-inch screen diagonal from its predecessor.

Sony Xperia 1 VII battery









Sony Xperia 1 VII features and software









Now, when it comes to support, there's room for improvement. Sony backed the Xperia 1 VI for only three years when it comes to major Android versions and one additional year of software patches. In a smartphone world where Apple, Samsung, and Google offer twice as long, it's just not competitive.



Sony Xperia 1 VII hardware and specs





Sony Xperia 1 VII's specs:

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM: 12GB (16GB is a possibility)

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Charging: 30W wired, 15W wireless

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB (possible)

Camera setup: 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP periscope telephoto (70-200mm)









Should I wait for the Sony Xperia 1 VII?





You should wait for the Sony Xperia 1 VII if you're a dedicated Sony fan and you want to stand out in the normal Samsung and Apple crowd. If you also value continuous optical zoom, the Xperia flagship phones are your only option. If you're coming from a much older device, let's say the Xperia 1 III or Xperia 1 IV, upgrading to the Xperia 1 VII can be a huge step up, especially if you want to stay loyal to Sony.





You should not wait for the Sony Xperia 1 VII if you don't fancy the new FHD+ screen, the Galaxy-like aspect ratio and the premium price tag that still goes with the phone, despite the downgrades. If you own and love an Xperia 1 V device, you should probably stick with it or move to something different (a Pixel 9 Pro will last you seven years, for example).



