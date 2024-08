Who beyond Apple is driving the US smartphone boom?

Motorola Razr (2024) | Image credit – PhoneArena





Meanwhile, Motorola is reaping the rewards of a streamlined prepaid market as major carriers like

Motorola Razr (2024) review

Overall, promotions have slowed down this summer, except for the recent launch of the





Apple is gearing up to unveil its next iPhone 16 series at the "It's Glowtime" event on September 9. With the new iPhone on the horizon and the anticipation of Apple Intelligence – the tech giant's new suite of AI-driven features – likely to boost sales, I think that the upcoming stats will show Apple making a strong comeback in the US market.

The iPhone has long held the title of the most popular smartphone in the United States. However, recent statistics reveal that sales in the last month surged due to other brands, not Apple In July, the US smartphone market saw a 5% year-over-year sales growth, largely thanks to Samsung and Motorola, as reported by Counterpoint Research , a global firm focusing on the tech, media, and telecom sectors. While Apple's overall sales dipped, largely due to slower summertime upgrades, theemerged as a standout performer, showing strong sales amid the decline.A major contributor to the market's growth was Samsung, which experienced robust sales of its budget-friendly Galaxy A15 5G, making up nearly a third of its total sales. Additionally, the early release of its Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 foldable phones helped boost its performance significantly.