Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Samsung slashing prices
Save big on the Galaxy Tab S9+ with special Labor Day discounts at Samsung now!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Who beyond Apple is driving the US smartphone boom?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Samsung Apple
Who beyond Apple is driving the US smartphone boom?
Motorola Razr (2024) | Image credit – PhoneArena

The iPhone has long held the title of the most popular smartphone in the United States. However, recent statistics reveal that sales in the last month surged due to other brands, not Apple.

Apple's market share is taking a hit, yet sales for the iPhone 15 Pro are on the rise


In July, the US smartphone market saw a 5% year-over-year sales growth, largely thanks to Samsung and Motorola, as reported by Counterpoint Research, a global firm focusing on the tech, media, and telecom sectors. While Apple's overall sales dipped, largely due to slower summertime upgrades, the iPhone 15 Pro emerged as a standout performer, showing strong sales amid the decline.

Although overall sell-through was down, unit sales of the high-value, high-margin iPhone 15 Pro were up in double digits. The changing mix favoring Pro models has been an ongoing theme and something we are focusing on as we head into September announcements and earnings season.

– Jeff Fieldhack, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, August 2024


A major contributor to the market's growth was Samsung, which experienced robust sales of its budget-friendly Galaxy A15 5G, making up nearly a third of its total sales. Additionally, the early release of its Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 foldable phones helped boost its performance significantly.


Meanwhile, Motorola is reaping the rewards of a streamlined prepaid market as major carriers like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T cut back on the number of brands they offer. Additionally, appealing device subsidies and promotions, such as the $1 down payment offer for the Razr (2024), have bolstered Motorola's presence in retailers like Cricket.


Overall, promotions have slowed down this summer, except for the recent launch of the Pixel 9, which debuted on August 13.

The summer months are the weakest but good to see growth on last year. With GenAI smartphones sparking a lot of interest this year, the focus will come back around to premium as we move into the busy end of the year. 

– Jeff Fieldhack, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, August 2024

Apple is gearing up to unveil its next iPhone 16 series at the “It’s Glowtime” event on September 9. With the new iPhone on the horizon and the anticipation of Apple Intelligence – the tech giant's new suite of AI-driven features – likely to boost sales, I think that the upcoming stats will show Apple making a strong comeback in the US market.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]

Latest News

Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless