When will the Metaverse replace your phone: In the dawn of the revolution

Meta

Then we'll come to the key part of the story, which will talk about whether smartphone companies are prepared to deliver a competitive Metaverse experience. Ultimately, we'll try to answer the questions "why now", and "what about us as humans"?

What is the Metaverse









In simple terms, according to Meta and Microsoft, the Metaverse is set to become the future of the internet - the next version or the next level of it. A digital 3D avatar of yourself that comes to life when you put on your VR headset, able to interact with everything and everyone that has access to this virtual world.









A VR or mixed reality headset powered by a powerful enough computer

Custom software that's built to take advantage of this powerful VR & computer combo

We start with this because some people might be put off by the concept of wearing a headset that cuts them off from the real world, which might be an instant deal-breaker.



But the more important question to answer is why does the Metaverse exist ? What is it trying to achieve, and are we ready to put a silly visor/helmet/piece of headgear on in order to experience something new, compared to our current window to the world - smartphones?



You are already in the Metaverse, and you're using it!



Do you know how some people say "go on the internet" as if the internet was a real place? Well, it looks like the internet already is a "real" world that you can go to, except this world isn't quite built up… yet! In other words, "the big bang" already took place, and now we need to develop the (virtual) world created by the explosion. And building this world will eventually give us the Metaverse.



Whether you realize it or not, there's a good chance you've already dipped your toes into it. For example, augmented reality



Then we have VR headsets like Meta's virtual reality



So, with all that being said, are there any smartphone experiences that could potentially be elevated thanks to the Metaverse and its VR features?



The answer, of course, is yes! Smartphones are our window to the world, and they enable some incredible things which we weren't able to do 20 years ago. That being said, there are а few smartphone experiences that more or less feel like a compromise.



Thanks to the COVID 19 pandemic, conversing, studying, or working online has become our saving grace in the past two years and smartphones are the most affordable, most accessible, and respectively most used means of long-distance communication.



Playing a game, watching a movie, listening to music

Doing homework, attending lessons

Working on a project, attending a business meeting

The Metaverse promises to change that forever by blurring the lines between what's real and what's virtual. Holoportation is when the virtual you is reconstructed and transmitted elsewhere. Facebook and Microsoft's vision for the future is to let our digital versions hang out when we don't have the time and means to make that happen in real life. A study session with your classmates, a business meeting, a game of poker, movie night with your friends - you name it. The Metaverse promises to let you do it without the need to leave your house.



In fact, educational institutions, businesses, and military personnel are already invited to get a taste of tomorrow's world via Microsoft's $3,500



Smartphone experiences that could potentially be made more complicated in the Metaverse



All that being said, the biggest challenge for the creators of the Metaverse will be to deliver a hassle-free experience that "just works". Modern smartphones have existed for about 15 years now, and manufacturers are still working on making them as reliable, as secure, and as accessible as possible. And if you've watched demo material from Microsoft's



For one, the most striking difference between just FaceTiming your friend and meeting them in the Metaverse is how you see them. Your phone camera and screen do a good job at representing what the other person looks like, but in the Metaverse, you'd be stuck with an avatar similar to Apple's Memoji stickers, which, of course, look nothing like the real you. At least until the tech allows an actual render of yourself (from the Universe) to be transmitted into the Metaverse.



If you've played some of the most popular AAA games, you'll know that even multi-billion dollar companies like EA struggle to make human characters look real. For example, take the universally popular FIFA and NBA 2K games - Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron look far better today as game characters than they looked ten years ago, but it's still not "the real deal".



Are smartphone companies prepared to deliver a competitive Metaverse experience, and when will it replace your smartphone?



We've heard a million rumors about



If we assume Apple will be the leader in the development and delivery of the Metaverse to its already huge user base, it looks like it's going to take at least another five years before using AR/VR for smartphone tasks even becomes a possibility. But who knows - the Metaverse might simply live alongside smartphones (like your laptop) and even be powered by them for a while. Although the latest rumors say We've heard a million rumors about Apple's upcoming AR/VR headset . For starters, we still don't know if it's going to be based on AR or VR, and the distinction between the two (refer back to the second paragraph) is crucial for what the device will do.If we assume Apple will be the leader in the development and delivery of the Metaverse to its already huge user base, it looks like it's going to take at least another five years before using AR/VR for smartphone tasks even becomes a possibility. But who knows - the Metaverse might simply live alongside smartphones (like your laptop) and even be powered by them for a while. Although the latest rumors say Apple's headset will not rely on an iPhone connection