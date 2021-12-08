Notification Center

Apple Wearables

Apple reportedly already working on its second generation AR headset

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Apple reportedly already working on its second generation AR headset
Yet to release its first attempt of an AR headset, Apple is said to have already begun working on its second version, says famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in an investor note. (via MacRumors)

The first generation of Apple’s AR headset is said to get announced sometime during Q2 in 2022 and to go into mass production in Q4. Rumor has it that it will be equipped with a processor that can rival that of a Mac, although that is quite the vague statement.

According to Kuo, the second generation should arrive in the year 2024 with improvements in several key factors. Firstly, the headset will likely be lighter than its predecessor—about 300 to 400g. Secondly, it will also have a new battery system and visual design.

The more impressive feat with this second-generation Apple AR headset, however, is its alleged ability to "seamlessly switch between AR and VR to provide an innovative headset experience." Having that feature would open a slew of possibilities on how such a device could be used and implemented in our daily lives.

Looking at the nearer future, though, the first generation of the Apple AR headset will likely be more of a niche product rather than something for regular consumers. Developers and die-hard tech enthusiasts are probably the ones who will express buying interest, which will surely cost a hefty sum.

Things are shaping up to be quite eventful for Apple in 2022. The AR headset will be the company’s first brand new product in recent years, and it is bound to make a splash in the news and the tech industry. On top of that, Apple is scheduled to launch three new Apple Watches, the yearly iPhone updates, five Macs, and new iPads.

It is exciting to see what a colossus like Apple will do with something like an AR headset and hear about its vision for the future of the product. Ming-Chi Kuo thinks that it could ultimately replace the iPhone in 10 years. What do you think?

