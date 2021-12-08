Apple reportedly already working on its second generation AR headset

Apple reportedly already working on its second generation AR headset0
The first generation of Apple’s AR headset is said to get announced sometime during Q2 in 2022 and to go into mass production in Q4. Rumor has it that it will be equipped with a processor that can rival that of a Mac, although that is quite the vague statement.
The more impressive feat with this second-generation Apple AR headset, however, is its alleged ability to "seamlessly switch between AR and VR to provide an innovative headset experience." Having that feature would open a slew of possibilities on how such a device could be used and implemented in our daily lives.
Things are shaping up to be quite eventful for Apple in 2022. The AR headset will be the company’s first brand new product in recent years, and it is bound to make a splash in the news and the tech industry. On top of that, Apple is scheduled to launch three new Apple Watches, the yearly iPhone updates, five Macs, and new iPads.
It is exciting to see what a colossus like Apple will do with something like an AR headset and hear about its vision for the future of the product. Ming-Chi Kuo thinks that it could ultimately replace the iPhone in 10 years. What do you think?