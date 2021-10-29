Meta (formerlly Facebook) rumored to challenge Apple with this camera-enabled smartwatch in 2022

Earlier today, we told you that Facebook has changed its corporate name to Meta. And no sooner did the ink dry on Mark Zuckerberg's new metaverse manifesto than Bloomberg published a leaked photo of a smartwatch with a front-facing camera along with the news that the device could launch as early as next year although that launch date has not been set in stone and could be changed.





The image of the watch was discovered in the iOS app for the new Ray-Ban Stories smartglasses (that record videos and upload them to Facebook) which is called Facebook View. This could be a sign that the watch will be controlled using the iOS or Android app. Code found in the app reveals that photos and videos from the timepiece can be downloaded to a phone. The code also shows that the watch has a code name of "Milan."







While Apple doesn't include a camera with the Apple Watch , the Wristcam is a third-party product that adds a front-facing camera to the Apple Watch. The camera is attached to a strap that replaces one of the watch bands.





Currently, the company makes VR headsets and is believed to be working on a mixed reality (AR/VR) headset. The watch could be used as an input device for its current headsets and any future model. Bloomberg says that if the new watch is released next year, it could compete with the Apple Watch Series 8 that is expected to include a sensor for monitoring the user's body temperature and the rumor persists that a non-invasive blood glucose sensor might be included on the device.





We could see three different Apple Watch models next year including the Series 8, a new lower-priced Watch SE variant, and a rugged model made for athletes. Besides competing in the smartwatch arena, Apple is also believed to be working on a mixed reality AR/VR headset that could compete with the device that Meta is rumored to be working on. Facebook already offers its Portal line of smart displays.

