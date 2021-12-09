Apple’s VR headset will track hand gestures with advanced 3D motion sensors





9to5Mac It is renowned Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo who has brought us the majority of the leaks on the VR headset so far, and he continues to deliver. The latest report by Kuo announces that Apple will bring next-level hand gesture detection to the device, using four whole sets of advanced 3D sensors. For reference, as per's report, the iPhone and iPad have only a single one.





The state-of-the-art motion detection system Apple plans to implement into the new device means users will be able to use simply their hands to control and interact with the interface in a precise manner, rather than having to use external controllers of any kind.





Apple says the sets of 3D sensors it is developing for the VR headset are nothing like those used in the iPhone or iPad with TrueDepth previously, but will be much more advanced than that to be able to detect even smaller hand or finger movements, and thus allow for more ways to organically interact with one's virtual or alternate reality and surroundings.





What's more, the headset's deeper-than-ever field of view (or FOV) will allow it to detect objects that are a full 200% further away that what the current 3D Face ID sensors on iPhone are capable of.





The following is part of Kuo's report:





"We predict that the structured light of the AR/MR headset can detect not only the position change of the user or other people’s hand and object in front of the user’s eyes but also the dynamic detail change of the hand (just like the iPhone’s Face ID/structured light/Animoji can detect user’s dynamic expression change). Capturing the details of hand movement can provide a more intuitive and vivid human-machine UI (for example, detecting the user’s hand from a clenched fist to open and the balloon [image] in hand flying away)."









