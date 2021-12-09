Apple’s VR headset will track hand gestures with advanced 3D motion sensors

Apple’s VR headset will track hand gestures with advanced 3D motion sensors0
It is renowned Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo who has brought us the majority of the leaks on the VR headset so far, and he continues to deliver. The latest report by Kuo announces that Apple will bring next-level hand gesture detection to the device, using four whole sets of advanced 3D sensors. For reference, as per 9to5Mac's report, the iPhone and iPad have only a single one.
Apple says the sets of 3D sensors it is developing for the VR headset are nothing like those used in the iPhone or iPad with TrueDepth previously, but will be much more advanced than that to be able to detect even smaller hand or finger movements, and thus allow for more ways to organically interact with one's virtual or alternate reality and surroundings.
The following is part of Kuo's report:
"We predict that the structured light of the AR/MR headset can detect not only the position change of the user or other people’s hand and object in front of the user’s eyes but also the dynamic detail change of the hand (just like the iPhone’s Face ID/structured light/Animoji can detect user’s dynamic expression change). Capturing the details of hand movement can provide a more intuitive and vivid human-machine UI (for example, detecting the user’s hand from a clenched fist to open and the balloon [image] in hand flying away)."
Apple has been getting so deep into the development of its VR/AR headset, that the company is already working on creating a second generation of the device, according to the most recent leak. We also know that the Apple VR headset will not need an iPhone to work after all, and will weigh less than 400 grams (with the second generation coming in even lighter).
Story timeline
This story is part of:Apple Glass AR/VR Headsets (23 updates)
-
Now reading
-
-
-
-