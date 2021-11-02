Pokemon GO’s spiritual AR successor is shutting down in early 2022

Pokemon GO’s spiritual AR successor is shutting down in early 20220
The game called Harry Potter: Wizards Unite would eventually make its debut on Android and iOS back in 2019. Unfortunately, the game didn’t benefit from a warm reception Pokemon GO was met with at launch, and Niantic announced today that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will be shutting down on January 31, 2022.
The reason why Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’s has failed to achieve success on an already crowded market might be the fact that it offers a narrative-driven experience rather than a sandbox formula. Also, many players have complained about the monetization model.
That being said, those who haven’t tried the game yet will still be able to download Harry Potter: Wizards Unite until December 6, 2021, after which the game will be removed from the App Store, Google Play and Galaxy Store. Also, after that date, players will no longer be able to make in-game purchases. On January 31, 2022, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’s servers will shut down.