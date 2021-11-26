Apple's VR headset may not require an iPhone connection, after all

Apple's VR headset may not require an iPhone connection, after all0
However, Ming Chi Kuo has spoken up this week, bringing completely new information to the table. The headset will not actually require an external connection to an iPhone to work, after all, Kuo reported. Instead, the headset will be a fully self-contained, independent device.
This processor will take care of the bulk of the graphics processing, while an additional, secondary processor will handle the data from all the headset's sensors. The VR device will require more sensor-related computing power than an iPhone could handle, Kuo says, which is why Apple has settled on this decision.
As we knew previously, Apple's mixed reality headset is still supposed to arrive in late 2022, along with a price tag which Kuo estimates to be around $3000. Interestingly, Kuo believes that Apple's end goal is to turn the mixed reality headset so mainstream, that it replaces the iPhone within the next ten years.
