WhatsApp for iOS is working on a new feature that could save you a few taps
Earlier this year, Meta-owned WhatsApp was spotted working on a new in-app dialer for Android. Now, it seems that the same feature is making its way to iOS users as well.
The latest WhatsApp beta for iOS (version 24.25.10.76), available through TestFlight, has revealed a new feature in the works: an in-app dialer. This update hints that WhatsApp users could soon be able to call unsaved contacts directly by entering their phone numbers.
Some beta testers are already getting a chance to try out the new feature, which lets users make calls by directly entering a phone number in the app. However, it's expected to roll out to more users in the coming days.
The in-app dialer is definitely a useful addition, especially for those times when you don't want to save a number that you'll only use once. And let's be real, it's a great way to make the WhatsApp experience even smoother because you will be able to make voice calls straight from the app with no need to switch over to your regular dialer. Plus, you can make calls to unsaved numbers without relying on cellular minutes – just use your internet connection instead.
In this new beta, WhatsApp is adding a dialer option similar to that previously seen on Android. Now, iOS users can tap into the same menu to select contacts to call, with an added feature to open the dialer. From there, users can punch in any phone number. Once entered, WhatsApp will search to see if the number is linked to an account on the app. If it's tied to a business account, a blue verification checkmark will appear, verifying its authenticity.
A dialer option similar to that previously seen on Android, is now making its way to iOS beta users.
In other WhatsApp news, the app just dropped some fresh calling features for all users. But that's not all – WhatsApp is also developing a way for you to forward messages directly to Meta AI. On top of that, there's a new feature in the works that will stop you from skipping messages.
