WhatsApp for iOS is working on a new feature that could save you a few taps

Earlier this year, Meta-owned WhatsApp was spotted working on a new in-app dialer for Android . Now, it seems that the same feature is making its way to iOS users as well.The latest WhatsApp beta for iOS (version 24.25.10.76), available through TestFlight, has revealed a new feature in the works : an in-app dialer. This update hints that WhatsApp users could soon be able to call unsaved contacts directly by entering their phone numbers.In this new beta, WhatsApp is adding a dialer option similar to that previously seen on Android. Now, iOS users can tap into the same menu to select contacts to call, with an added feature to open the dialer. From there, users can punch in any phone number. Once entered, WhatsApp will search to see if the number is linked to an account on the app. If it's tied to a business account, a blue verification checkmark will appear, verifying its authenticity.