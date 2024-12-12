WhatsApp adds new calling features for the holidays





I think these new calling features are a great addition to WhatsApp. I especially like the ability to select specific participants when starting a call from a group chat. This is a really useful feature that I can see myself using all the time. I also like the new video call effects. They look like a lot of fun, and they can help to make video calls more engaging. I think these new features will make WhatsApp even more popular, and I'm excited to see what the future holds for the app.

WhatsApp has been around since 2009 and has quickly become one of the most popular messaging apps in the world. It's known for its simplicity and reliability, and it's used by people of all ages and backgrounds. In recent years, WhatsApp has been adding more and more features to its app, including voice and video calling. Unlike in the United States, where protocols like SMS, MMS, RCS, and iMessage dominate messaging across the country, WhatsApp has remained extremely popular globally. Additionally, it has always been a popular backup option for Americans to use when the other existing options fail.