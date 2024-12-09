WhatsApp works on a new feature that won’t let you skip a message
WhatsApp, the messaging giant with over 2 billion users worldwide, is constantly rolling out updates and features. This time, it’s testing something new to make sure you never miss a message again.
The latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.24.25.29) reveals a new feature: reminder notifications for chat messages. Earlier this fall, WhatsApp began testing a similar feature for status updates, and now, it is basically expanding this functionality to include unseen chats.
Some beta testers are already trying out the new reminder notifications for unread messages, and the rollout is expected to reach more users soon.
WhatsApp’s new reminder feature works by selecting contacts based on an internal algorithm that prioritizes those you interact with most often. So, once activated, the app may send reminders for unread messages, particularly from people you chat with regularly.
In other WhatsApp news, the app is working on making channel sharing easier with a new QR code feature. Plus, Voice message transcripts are finally on the way. And to add some flair, WhatsApp is testing colorful themed icons for contacts and group chats.
The old version (on the left) next to the new version of the reminder feature (on the right). | Image credit – WABetaInfo
Previously, reminders were exclusive to status updates from certain contacts, chosen automatically by WhatsApp. With this update, the app may also nudge you about unread messages from specific people, broadening its reminder system.
This feature is entirely optional, so you can turn it on or off as you like. Personally, I think reminders for unseen messages might feel more irritating than helpful, but for some users, it could be a great tool – especially if you depend heavily on messaging for communication.
