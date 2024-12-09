Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

WhatsApp works on a new feature that won’t let you skip a message

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A smartphone screen displaying the Google Play Store. The screen shows the WhatsApp Messenger (Beta) app.
WhatsApp, the messaging giant with over 2 billion users worldwide, is constantly rolling out updates and features. This time, it’s testing something new to make sure you never miss a message again.

The latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.24.25.29) reveals a new feature: reminder notifications for chat messages. Earlier this fall, WhatsApp began testing a similar feature for status updates, and now, it is basically expanding this functionality to include unseen chats. 

Some beta testers are already trying out the new reminder notifications for unread messages, and the rollout is expected to reach more users soon.

The old version (on the left) next to the new version of the reminder feature (on the right). | Image credit – WABetaInfo

Previously, reminders were exclusive to status updates from certain contacts, chosen automatically by WhatsApp. With this update, the app may also nudge you about unread messages from specific people, broadening its reminder system.

WhatsApp’s new reminder feature works by selecting contacts based on an internal algorithm that prioritizes those you interact with most often. So, once activated, the app may send reminders for unread messages, particularly from people you chat with regularly.

This feature is entirely optional, so you can turn it on or off as you like. Personally, I think reminders for unseen messages might feel more irritating than helpful, but for some users, it could be a great tool – especially if you depend heavily on messaging for communication.

In other WhatsApp news, the app is working on making channel sharing easier with a new QR code feature. Plus, Voice message transcripts are finally on the way. And to add some flair, WhatsApp is testing colorful themed icons for contacts and group chats.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
Verizon customers are livid after company increased a monthly charge again
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
Internal T-Mobile memo reveals changes coming to one of the carrier's top freebies
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless