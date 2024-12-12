WhatsApp working on a way for you to forward a message to Meta AI



WhatsApp is working on making Meta AI more useful and with the help of an upcoming update, you could be getting more context about the messages you are receiving.WhatsApp has been putting a lot of effort into tackling scams and fake news on its platform. Now, there's a new feature being developed that would let you forward messages to Meta AI so you can get more context on them.Meta AI has been present on WhatsApp since April of this year. The AI chatbot is there to answer your questions, give advice, and also generate content among other things. However, previously you weren't able to forward messages or media you've received to the chat with Meta AI. But that seems to be about to change.Right now, you can send media or messages to Meta AI by copy-pasting it in the conversation with the chatbot. Also, you will be able to add your question along with the forwarded message with a new "Ask a question" box which will appear at the bottom when you're forwarding to Meta AI.If you choose not to provide context when you're forwarding the message to the AI chatbot, it will just analyze the message as is and generate a response. If you want it to check the authenticity of a message, it would be better to ask things like "Is this information accurate", so Meta AI will know what you want it to do with the forwarded message.Right now, the feature is under development. It is not clear when it will launch to the public, but hopefully it's sooner rather than later.I'm a big fan of generative AI and I feel like it's super useful. The above use case is another great way to take advantage of the power of AI.You will be able to check if a message is a scam, but you can also verify how truthful the info in a message is as well, which will help you think critically about things that you receive. And we all know that critical thinking is super important on the internet these days. Just don't forget to think critically about the Meta AI answer as well.