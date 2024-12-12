Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

WhatsApp working on a way for you to forward a message to Meta AI

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Software updates Apps
WhatsApp on an Android phone showing its rating and the Install button.
WhatsApp is working on making Meta AI more useful and with the help of an upcoming update, you could be getting more context about the messages you are receiving.

WhatsApp has been putting a lot of effort into tackling scams and fake news on its platform. Now, there's a new feature being developed that would let you forward messages to Meta AI so you can get more context on them.

Meta AI has been present on WhatsApp since April of this year. The AI chatbot is there to answer your questions, give advice, and also generate content among other things. However, previously you weren't able to forward messages or media you've received to the chat with Meta AI. But that seems to be about to change.

The folks at WABetaInfo have found that WhatsApp will be letting you get more context of messages you've received thanks to Meta AI. The new feature will let you select Meta AI from the contact list when you decide to forward a message. Right now, the functionality has been found for WhatsApp for Android.


Right now, you can send media or messages to Meta AI by copy-pasting it in the conversation with the chatbot. Also, you will be able to add your question along with the forwarded message with a new "Ask a question" box which will appear at the bottom when you're forwarding to Meta AI.

If you choose not to provide context when you're forwarding the message to the AI chatbot, it will just analyze the message as is and generate a response. If you want it to check the authenticity of a message, it would be better to ask things like "Is this information accurate", so Meta AI will know what you want it to do with the forwarded message.

Right now, the feature is under development. It is not clear when it will launch to the public, but hopefully it's sooner rather than later.

I'm a big fan of generative AI and I feel like it's super useful. The above use case is another great way to take advantage of the power of AI.

You will be able to check if a message is a scam, but you can also verify how truthful the info in a message is as well, which will help you think critically about things that you receive. And we all know that critical thinking is super important on the internet these days. Just don't forget to think critically about the Meta AI answer as well.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless