WhatsApp working on two new features for better user experience and privacy

New features with a focus on improving user experience and privacy



Thanks to intel from Thanks to intel from WABetaInfo , the go-to source for WhatsApp updates, the latest beta versions of the Meta-owned app revealed two upcoming features: an in-app dialer and a new Hidden Group setting for Communities.



The in-app dialer made its appearance in WhatsApp beta version 2.24.9.28 for Android. While it's not entirely clear how WhatsApp intends to roll it out, the fact that there's a standalone dialer in the app suggests that users might soon be able to call unsaved contacts directly by dialing a phone number.







An in-app dialer seems like a handy addition, especially for those occasions when you don't want to clutter up your contacts with numbers you'll only use once or twice.



Plus, having a dialer feature could really jazz up the user experience. Just think about it – users could make voice calls right from WhatsApp without having to switch to the default dialer app. And hey, no more needing to make cellular calls for unsaved contacts; just use internet connectivity.



Now, onto the new Hidden Group feature. It aims to add some privacy to Community groups. WhatsApp is testing it out, giving community admins control over who can see and join their group chats.







With this feature, community admins can quietly hide certain group chats from the community group list so only invited members can find and join them. So, basically, it boosts privacy by letting members create specific discussion groups without everyone knowing about them.

