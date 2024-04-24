WhatsApp working on two new features for better user experience and privacy

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

By
WhatsApp keeps on dishing out new features regularly, and now it seems not just one but two new ones might be on the way.

New features with a focus on improving user experience and privacy


Thanks to intel from WABetaInfo, the go-to source for WhatsApp updates, the latest beta versions of the Meta-owned app revealed two upcoming features: an in-app dialer and a new Hidden Group setting for Communities.

The in-app dialer made its appearance in WhatsApp beta version 2.24.9.28 for Android. While it's not entirely clear how WhatsApp intends to roll it out, the fact that there's a standalone dialer in the app suggests that users might soon be able to call unsaved contacts directly by dialing a phone number.


An in-app dialer seems like a handy addition, especially for those occasions when you don't want to clutter up your contacts with numbers you'll only use once or twice.

Plus, having a dialer feature could really jazz up the user experience. Just think about it – users could make voice calls right from WhatsApp without having to switch to the default dialer app. And hey, no more needing to make cellular calls for unsaved contacts; just use internet connectivity.

Now, onto the new Hidden Group feature. It aims to add some privacy to Community groups. WhatsApp is testing it out, giving community admins control over who can see and join their group chats.

 
With this feature, community admins can quietly hide certain group chats from the community group list so only invited members can find and join them. So, basically, it boosts privacy by letting members create specific discussion groups without everyone knowing about them.

Right now, it's only in WhatsApp beta version 2.24.9.27, and not everyone can try it yet. It's expected to be part of a future app update. In other news, WhatsApp is also working on a favorite feature for contacts and groups and a scheduling feature for easier event management in Communities.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.



