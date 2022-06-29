WhatsApp working on letting you choose an avatar for video calls, send avatars as stickers, and more

WhatsApp for Android and iOS will get avatars in video calls with a future update

However, as this feature is still under development, it is not yet available in beta and it does not have a concrete official release date set. It may take some months for WhatsApp to develop and test it before we can conveniently use avatars for those way-too-early-in-the-morning video calls.







WhatsApp beta features: other interesting things the chat app might get soon



WABetaInfo