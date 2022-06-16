WhatsApp working on a useful 'Filter by Unread' option for iOS and Android
1
Have you ever found yourself lost in chat messages on WhatsApp? Well, this is a situation that can occur if you happen to be one of those lucky social butterflies who has ongoing chats with 20 or more people.
Now, WhatsApp is working on making it easier for you (if you're one of those very sociable people) to find unread messages without risking them being lost in the clutter of groups and friends... Yes, WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp has released a beta version for iOS and Android with the option to filter chat messages by "Unread".
WhatsApp 'Filter by Unread' option released in beta
The feature has been made available to WhatsApp TestFlight beta testers for iPhones. Luckily, last week Android beta testers (with WhatsApp beta 2.22.13.14) received the same cool feature. Beta testers on desktop and macOS have had it for two weeks already, and now it's finally made its way to WhatsApp beta testers with iPhones.
The screenshot shows the pretty straightforward feature on WhatsApp beta for iOS. As you can see, the filter button is placed next to the search bar. Tapping on it will have the app list automatically all your unread chats, making them easy to spot.
Of course, if you want to remove the filter, one tap on the 'Clear filter' option (accessible again via the filter button) will return all your chats once again.
More beta testers will be receiving the feature over the coming weeks, WABetaInfo indicates. After the testing process is completed, the rest of us will get to enjoy this useful feature as a part of an official release. So far, the official release date for this update has not been announced.
Now, WhatsApp is working on making it easier for you (if you're one of those very sociable people) to find unread messages without risking them being lost in the clutter of groups and friends... Yes, WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp has released a beta version for iOS and Android with the option to filter chat messages by "Unread".
WhatsApp 'Filter by Unread' option released in beta
The feature has been made available to WhatsApp TestFlight beta testers for iPhones. Luckily, last week Android beta testers (with WhatsApp beta 2.22.13.14) received the same cool feature. Beta testers on desktop and macOS have had it for two weeks already, and now it's finally made its way to WhatsApp beta testers with iPhones.
WhatsApp business accounts have had this useful feature since January. It seems that WhatsApp is now working on making it a part of the popular chat app's feature set for all accounts.
A preview of the feature on iPhone. Screenshot source - WABetaInfo
The screenshot shows the pretty straightforward feature on WhatsApp beta for iOS. As you can see, the filter button is placed next to the search bar. Tapping on it will have the app list automatically all your unread chats, making them easy to spot.
Of course, if you want to remove the filter, one tap on the 'Clear filter' option (accessible again via the filter button) will return all your chats once again.
On top of that, if the filter is enabled and you use the search bar, WhatsApp will conveniently display only unread messages as search results.
More beta testers will be receiving the feature over the coming weeks, WABetaInfo indicates. After the testing process is completed, the rest of us will get to enjoy this useful feature as a part of an official release. So far, the official release date for this update has not been announced.
Things that are NOT allowed: