 Animated heart emojis are coming to WhatsApp for Android - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Animated heart emojis are coming to WhatsApp for Android

Android Apps
Animated heart emojis are coming to WhatsApp for Android
It’s 2022 and if you don’t have the ability to reply with an animated emoji, you just feel like half of your vocabulary is missing. Jokes aside, this modern-world picto-inspired communication has become an integral part of our daily life.

So, it’s good news that WhatsApp for Android will be getting an animated heart emoji collection soon, right? The feature has been spotted by WABetaInfo and according to the site, it’s been already rolling out to beta testers.

The animated heart WhatsApp situation has been complicated - the feature appeared for iOS users back in January, but shortly after it was pulled down. Now that it’s clear that a version of the same emoji is headed to WhatsApp for Android, the same feature might be returning to iOS as well.

There’s a screenshot showing the heart emoji in question (in different colors), and in order to use it the recipient must have this feature enabled as well. There’s no information about the concrete timeline for rolling out the animated heart emoji to the stable WhatsApp version but given our previous experience with similar beta leaks, it shouldn’t be too long.

Also Read:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Fitbit’s sleep tracking feature is getting an upgrade for Premium subscribers
Fitbit’s sleep tracking feature is getting an upgrade for Premium subscribers
The iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 Ultra both sold extremely well in April
The iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22 Ultra both sold extremely well in April
Apple snubs the new Metaverse Standards Body as do Roblox and Niantic
Apple snubs the new Metaverse Standards Body as do Roblox and Niantic
Discover Samsung deal of the day: Cheaper than ever Galaxy Z Flip 3 with free Galaxy Watch 4
Discover Samsung deal of the day: Cheaper than ever Galaxy Z Flip 3 with free Galaxy Watch 4
Montblanc unveils the world's first non-Samsung smartwatch with Wear OS 3
Montblanc unveils the world's first non-Samsung smartwatch with Wear OS 3

Popular stories

T-Mobile goes above and beyond our expectations with killer new 'Un-carrier' move
T-Mobile goes above and beyond our expectations with killer new 'Un-carrier' move
Eagerly anticipated iOS 16 feature could destroy marriages and other relationships
Eagerly anticipated iOS 16 feature could destroy marriages and other relationships
Side-by-side Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4 display images show a greatly improved crease
Side-by-side Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Fold 4 display images show a greatly improved crease
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Samsung has 50 million unsold smartphones in stock
Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
Samsung's big Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 storage upgrades are now set in stone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless