Animated heart emojis are coming to WhatsApp for Android
It’s 2022 and if you don’t have the ability to reply with an animated emoji, you just feel like half of your vocabulary is missing. Jokes aside, this modern-world picto-inspired communication has become an integral part of our daily life.
So, it’s good news that WhatsApp for Android will be getting an animated heart emoji collection soon, right? The feature has been spotted by WABetaInfo and according to the site, it’s been already rolling out to beta testers.
There’s a screenshot showing the heart emoji in question (in different colors), and in order to use it the recipient must have this feature enabled as well. There’s no information about the concrete timeline for rolling out the animated heart emoji to the stable WhatsApp version but given our previous experience with similar beta leaks, it shouldn’t be too long.
So, it’s good news that WhatsApp for Android will be getting an animated heart emoji collection soon, right? The feature has been spotted by WABetaInfo and according to the site, it’s been already rolling out to beta testers.
The animated heart WhatsApp situation has been complicated - the feature appeared for iOS users back in January, but shortly after it was pulled down. Now that it’s clear that a version of the same emoji is headed to WhatsApp for Android, the same feature might be returning to iOS as well.
Image credit - WABetaInfo
There’s a screenshot showing the heart emoji in question (in different colors), and in order to use it the recipient must have this feature enabled as well. There’s no information about the concrete timeline for rolling out the animated heart emoji to the stable WhatsApp version but given our previous experience with similar beta leaks, it shouldn’t be too long.
Also Read:
Things that are NOT allowed: