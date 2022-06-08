WhatsApp working on showing when your friends update their status right in your chat list

WhatsApp working on display status updates in the chat lists

So far, the feature has been spotted during a WhatsApp desktop beta, and it is under development for Android and iOS.







The thing with WhatsApp status updates is currently that they are, in a way, quite invisible. You need to know specifically to look for someone's status update, in order to find it. When this new feature is completed, you will be able to see who published a new status update directly in your chat lists. That way, you won't miss important status updates from your friends.







This feature was first spotted, as we already mentioned, on the desktop version of the popular chat app. Here's a screenshot preview from when the change was first spotted:









According to WABetaInfo, if you chose to click on the chat cell, WhatsApp will open the conversation, and if you click on the profile pic of the contact, the app will show you the status update itself. On this screenshot, the first contact has published a status update. It seems that it will look quite like someone who has published a story on Instagram, for example.

