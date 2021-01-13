Millions of WhatsApp users join Telegram as Facebook forces them to give up their data
Unfortunately, this has become mandatory this year, so those who don't comply won't be able to use WhatsApp starting February 8. Well, it looks like Facebook's decision had drastic repercussions for its customer database.
More importantly, soon after WhatsApp announced the new changes, Telegram reported a massive surge in number of users. No less than 25 million users joined Telegram in the last 72 hours, Durov said in a post. According to him, most of them are coming from Asia (38%), Europe (27%), and Latin America (21%).
Apparently, this is an important increase compared to last year, when “just” 1.5 million users signed up every day. Durov went on to say that while Telegram had surges of downloads before, “this time is different.”