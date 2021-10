What's up with Samsung phones catching on fire?

Let it be known

















It's worth noting that over the recent years there have been threads from various Pixel users online claiming their phones have gotten very hot and eventually caught on fire. But whether all of those reports are legitimate is up for debate, as proof to support the claims is often sparse.

Should you be carrying a Galaxy phone in one pocket and a fire extinguisher in another?

Just kidding, by all means don't let any of this deter you from buying a smartphone, just be careful how you charge your phone and consider reach out to a certified repair service after dropping it, whatever your phone's brand may be.









In any case, by all means buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 if you like it, because the money you spend on it will further encourage Samsung to continue innovating and improving the Z Fold line. And hopefully, Samsung will also start putting greater focus on securing its smartphone batteries, as despite what you may be thinking after reading this, I love the brand, and would like to not see its reputation take a hit yet again with the upcoming S22.

What are your thoughts on Samsung's phone battery issues? Do you believe the company is unfairly judged and the occasional error can be forgiven, or do you think the Korean giant should start investing more effort towards securing its batteries?

Third-party chargers in particular are usually something to avoid, unless they're from reputable brands like Anker, Belkin, Aukey, Spigen, etc. For the Z Fold 3 in particular we have a "best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 chargers" list you may find helpful.

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most anticipated video games of the last decade. It finally got released in late 2020 after nearly nine years of development. At release, and even to this day following several patches, the game is plagued with major game-breaking bugs and countless other issues that prevent it from being the amazing next-gen experience it was envisioned to be.Why are we talking about a video game? Because video games are a product that takes time, requires some serious investment, and has a release deadline just like smartphones.And sometimes, when that deadline is nearing, yet the product isn't finished, companies may knowingly release it in an imperfect state. Whether forced to by investors or simply out of incompetence, that move usually ends up hurting their brand image, and in some cases, even endangering customers.I like Samsung . It's a major smartphone maker that dares to try new things and is prepared to make risky investments in order to bring innovation to the mainstream. The first Galaxy Fold from 2019 had some issues, but instead of giving up, Samsung kept improving on the concept and releasing better versions each following year.As an Android power user who loves tablets, I consider the current Galaxy Z Fold 3 to be a dream phone come true, just amazing. But it took a few years until Samsung released a foldable phone this sturdy and reliable. The first Fold was more like a prototype we shouldn't have seen, let alone been able to buy. Reports of display failures and an easily-damaged hinge followed shortly after it got into the hands of reviewers and users.Does Samsung have a tendency to rush phones to market without fully testing them sometimes, just to be first, or one of the first in a new trend? Should the Korean giant have spent another year or two on perfecting the Fold instead of releasing it back in 2019?Well, we know Apple is taking its sweet time working on the Apple AR glasses , and simply won't release a product if it's not ready yet or could be susceptible to defects. AirPower is one example.