Samsung Galaxy A21 catches fire in airplane, causing mass evacuation

Samsung Galaxy A21 catches fire in airplane, causing mass evacuation4
After a brief break from the previously rampant tales of Galaxy S7's catching fire, not unaccompanied by the occasional self-combusting iPhone or iPhone accessory wreaking havoc on unsuspecting users, we've finally got another one on our hands.
It seems that blazing smartphone disasters are making a comeback, and it's a big one this time. The Seattle Times reported yesterday that another blazing Samsung phone came into the spotlight for spontaneously combusting, thankfully with short-lasting consequences. This time the culprit wasn't the notorious S7 Edge, but the slightly more modern Samsung Galaxy A21, which was released just last year.
However, before the plane had a chance to take off, his Samsung phone inexplicably caught on fire, assumedly caused by a defective battery malfunction.
The crew on the plane rushed to the rescue, managing to put out the flames with a battery containment bag, and extinguish the burning phone. However, the butchered device continued to smoke profusely, eventually causing the entire airplane of 128 passenger and 6 crew members to be temporarily evacuated to the airport terminal.
“After much digging, I can tell you that the phone was burned beyond recognition,” reports Perry Cooper, a spokesman of the Port of Seattle.
“However, during an interview with one of our Port of Seattle Police officers, the passenger volunteered the phone was a Samsung Galaxy A21. Again, we could not confirm it by looking at the remains of the device.”
Earlier this evening, POSFD responded to a report of a fire in the cargo hold of Alaska Airlines Flight 751. Upon arrival, the fire was contained and passengers and crew were evacuated from the aircraft. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/rY2cFgrmUH— Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) August 24, 2021