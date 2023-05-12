Discover Samsung May 15th!
Android Apps
@cosminvasile
Waze brings its app to all cars with Google built-in, expands support for EV stations
If you’re using an electric car, then you might already be aware that Waze launched support for EV charging stations in March. Following the launch of that feature, Waze and Google announced that they’re bringing EV charging stations support to drivers who use Waze in-car with Android Auto, Google built-in or CarPlay.

Thanks to this update, drivers will get up-to-date charging station information curated by the Waze Community, so it will make it easier to charge your car and get help finding where or when you’ll come across the next station.

This feature is only available in the United States for now, and Waze confirmed that drivers in the country will see more charging stations on the Waze Map in their local areas in the coming months. Obviously, these will be verified by Waze Community in the United States.

In addition to expanding support for EV charging stations to more drivers, Waze revealed that it’s launching its navigation app for all cars that support Google built-in. Previously only available on Android Auto, Waze is now available on the Google Play Store globally for all cars with Google built-in.

After launching on Renault, Volvo and Polestar vehicles, it’s nice that Waze managed to bring the app to even more drivers who can experience the best of Waze’s real-time navigation without the need for a smartphone.

Of course, the app offers the same benefits as the one that’s been available on Android Auto for quite some time, including real-time reports on traffic and road closures.

