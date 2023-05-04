Waze launches new driving experience with the Jonas Brothers

Growing up on the road, our tour bus became our home away from home, so we know the importance of getting places safely and on time. We are excited to partner with Waze for an exclusive driving experience and have our fans around the world join us on their drives and share some of our favorite memories and spots we’ve discovered while touring. See you on the road!

Waze has just announced a new collaboration with American pop rock band Jonas Brothers. The music group is about to release its sixth studio album on May 12, so the new partnership is meant to advertise The Album and offer fans a way to celebrate the launch in an original way.Starting today, Kevin, Joe and Nick will guide Waze users while they’re commuting. Each has witty lines like “Exit Right. And if you happen to be on New Jersey Route 3, don’t miss the Tick Tock Diner in Clifton” or “Accident reported ahead. Let’s send positive vibes to everyone involved.”Many of these lines are related to the brothers’ favorite sports from around the world, as well as memories together while on a tour bus. Speaking of which, the new Jonas Brother experience also includes a custom “Tour Bus” vehicle along with a custom Mood (how drivers appear on the map). Called Limitless, the new mood has been specifically designed to let you fully embrace the free-spirited road trip vibe.The newly launched Jonas Brothers driving experience is now available globally with navigation in English (the only language available) on Android and iOS devices. Just make sure to enable it from your Waze app before it goes away.