Waze makes it easier to find EV charging stations on its map

Most likely the new EV-related feature is now available in North America, so if you drive an electric vehicle, you can plug type into the Waze app to find all relevant EV charging stations along your route. As far as the accuracy goes, its Waze users who will decide how reliable the new feature truly is, but considering it’s curated by the community, it’s safe to say that it’s going to be updated in real time.Here is hoping that the expansion of the new EV feature won’t take so many weeks as Waze suggests, especially since there are many electric cars in Europe and other regions of the world.