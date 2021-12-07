Waze survey: more than 50% of Americans would quit their jobs for a shorter commute

Waze survey: more than 50% of Americans would quit their jobs for a shorter commute0
What behaviors, trends or quirky habits did drivers showcase in 2021?
- 60% of global respondents are happy drivers, rating themselves 8 or above (out of 10). Drivers in Brazil and Mexico were ranked the happiest drivers, while drivers in the U.S. scored 7. In the US, 35–44-year-olds are the happiest drivers
- Brits are known for being polite, so it’s no surprise 60% would wait patiently if a car ahead of them wasn’t moving. Meanwhile 35% of Americans are more likely to honk their horns to get moving!
- Shopping was the main reason 43% of Americans used their cars in 2021, with visiting family (36%) and commuting to and from work (36%) following behind
- Older Americans are more confident parallel parkers: while 33% of 18–24-year-olds refused to parallel park, only 8% of those 65 and over said they wouldn’t
As far as entertainment goes, the results are totally unsurprising, especially when it comes to drivers in the United States.
- Sweets and candy were the top snack of choice for drivers across the globe, except in the U.S. where drivers prefer fast food as their favorite snack
- U.S. drivers felt that “Easy on Me” by Adele, “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic, and “Peaches” by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon best reflected their year on the road
- Podcasts are a more popular option for younger American drivers with 45% of 25–34-year-olds choosing this entertainment, compared to 20% of 55-64-year-olds
- Globally, those listening to podcasts used their time to stay informed with NPR News Now, The Daily, ABC News Briefing, Times News Briefing and Sur Le Fil ranked as the top podcasts drivers listened to on Spotify via Waze
- 45% of 18–24-year-olds in the U.S. would give up their phones if it meant a year with no traffic; while 38% of 65-year-olds and over wouldn’t give up anything to avoid traffic
Most Waze drivers would have Elon Musk ride with them
The survey also reveals that James Bonds’ Aston Martin was the top car of choice for North American drivers with 32% of users choosing the muscle car. Jennifer Lopez and Elon Musk were the top female and male celebs who made headlines this year that drivers across the globe would most like to have in their passenger seat, yet US drivers would rather have Beyonce and Elon Musk or Joe Biden riding with them.
Here is something very interesting though: more than 50% of US residents would quit or change their jobs just to benefit from a shorter commute. Also, carpooling remains the best option to avoid traffic with Americans (39%) more likely to share their journey with a friend or colleague to avoid traffic than drivers in other countries.
Finally, Waze’s survey also contains data bout US cities where the app’s users drove the most this summer: New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, and Nashville.
