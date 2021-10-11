Waze launches soothing experience to combat negative effects of driving

Waze launches soothing experience to combat negative effects of driving0
To help combat these negative effects of driving, Waze launched a new Headspace experience that is meant to help drivers learn “how to find more joy and meaning on the road.” Headspace is a new Waze theme that provides users with custom navigation prompts from the mindfulness teacher and Director of Meditation, Eve Lewis Prieto.
Equally important is the fact that drivers can stream a custom Spotify playlist with music and content from Headspace, which is also available via the Waze Audio Player. The Headspace experience is rolling out today, and is available for a limited time in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese.