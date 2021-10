Waze launches soothing experience to combat negative effects of driving

how to find more joy and meaning on the road

Drive with Headspace

We live in a world where driving has become an activity that often affects our mental health. Traffic is probably in top three reasons for stress, and can many times lead to a much worse effects, including back pain, depression and even blood pressure.To help combat these negative effects of driving, Waze launched a new Headspace experience that is meant to help drivers learn “.” Headspace is a new Waze theme that provides users with custom navigation prompts from the mindfulness teacher and Director of Meditation, Eve Lewis Prieto.There are five moods that can be selected when listening to the Headspace experience: Aware, Bright, Hopeful, Joyful, and Open. Also, the new theme allows users to swap out the in-car icon with an air balloon.Equally important is the fact that drivers can stream a custom Spotify playlist with music and content from Headspace, which is also available via the Waze Audio Player. The Headspace experience is rolling out today, and is available for a limited time in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese.If you’re looking for a soothing driving experience, you can activate the new theme by tapping My Waze to find the “” banner.