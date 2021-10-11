Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone 13 Pro + Unlimited plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone 13 Pro + Unlimited plan

 View
iOS Android Apps

Waze launches soothing experience to combat negative effects of driving

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Waze launches soothing experience to combat negative effects of driving
We live in a world where driving has become an activity that often affects our mental health. Traffic is probably in top three reasons for stress, and can many times lead to a much worse effects, including back pain, depression and even blood pressure.

To help combat these negative effects of driving, Waze launched a new Headspace experience that is meant to help drivers learn “how to find more joy and meaning on the road.” Headspace is a new Waze theme that provides users with custom navigation prompts from the mindfulness teacher and Director of Meditation, Eve Lewis Prieto.

There are five moods that can be selected when listening to the Headspace experience: Aware, Bright, Hopeful, Joyful, and Open. Also, the new theme allows users to swap out the in-car icon with an air balloon.

Equally important is the fact that drivers can stream a custom Spotify playlist with music and content from Headspace, which is also available via the Waze Audio Player. The Headspace experience is rolling out today, and is available for a limited time in English, French, Spanish and Portuguese.

If you’re looking for a soothing driving experience, you can activate the new theme by tapping My Waze to find the “Drive with Headspace” banner.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Apple wants you to install iOS 15.0.2, iPadOS 15.0.2 and watchOS 8.0.1 ASAP
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple wants you to install iOS 15.0.2, iPadOS 15.0.2 and watchOS 8.0.1 ASAP
The inexpensive Nokia G50 5G finally lands in the US
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
The inexpensive Nokia G50 5G finally lands in the US
Moto G50’s successor switches from a MediaTek to a Qualcomm chipset
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Moto G50’s successor switches from a MediaTek to a Qualcomm chipset
Verizon's cheap 5G-enabled Orbic smartphone now available via TracFone
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Verizon's cheap 5G-enabled Orbic smartphone now available via TracFone
Fitbit Luxe update adds two important new features
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Fitbit Luxe update adds two important new features
Dual under-display fingerprint sensor tipped for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
by Peter Kostadinov,  23
Dual under-display fingerprint sensor tipped for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless