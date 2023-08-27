Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024

will deliver the same seamless, free-to-play, high-quality gameplay experience you already know on console and PC anywhere you want to play

The free-to-play action role-playing third-person shooter multiplayer online game Warframe made its debut on PC back in 2013. Each year, the studio behind the game, Digital Extremes, holds a fan event called TennCon where it unveils what’s coming to Warframe throughout the next year(s).As part of Digital Extremes’ TennCon 2023 fan event, the studio revealed a couple of big surprises, including a mobile version of Warframe , which is scheduled for release in 2024.In addition, Digital Extremes announced that it will add support for cross-platform saves, a very important feature considering Warframe is now available on all major platforms such as PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and soon iOS.According to Digital Extremes, the mobile version of Warframe “.”Although fans can already pre-order Warframe on iOS , this is just a way to automatically notify them the moment the game becomes available to play on their iOS devices. It’s also worth adding, the those who pre-order Warframe for iOS will also receive the game’s App Store icon on their device ahead of time.Now, the most important piece of information confirmed by Digital Extremes is the list of iPhone and iPad devices that are compatible with Warframe on mobile.The following iPhone devices are compatible with Warframe: iPhone XS & XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone SE (3rd generation), iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 iPhone 14 Pro , and iPhone 14 Pro Max If you’d rather play Warframe on an iPad, here are all the models compatible with the game: iPad Mini (6th Generation), iPad Air (4th Generation), iPad Air (5th Generation), iPad (10th Generation), iPad Pro 11-in. (1st generation), iPad Pro 11-in. (2nd generation), iPad Pro 11-in. (3rd generation), iPad Pro 11-in. (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-in. (3rd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-in. (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-in. (5th generation), and iPad Pro 12.9-in. (6th generation).