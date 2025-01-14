Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

You want an S Pen? The Galaxy S25 Ultra remains your best bet, even with downgrades

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Articles Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Render of Galaxy S25 Ultra with its S Pen next to it.
Samsung is gearing up to unveil its Galaxy S25 series on January 22, and thanks to numerous leaks and rumors, we've got a pretty solid picture of what to expect from these flagship phones. While most of the buzz is about the expected upgrades – big or small – there's one rumored change that might leave some fans feeling a bit let down.

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung!

Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You also get up to $1,250 additional savings with enhanced trade-ins and more!
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung!

Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more!
Reserve at Samsung


Reportedly, the high-end model's S Pen won't support Bluetooth, which means it loses features like remote control for actions at a distance and air gestures for device control. A bit of a bummer for many, I know. Still, if you're looking for a flagship phone with an S Pen, the Galaxy S25 Ultra remains your best bet.

What could an S Pen with and without Bluetooth really do?

From optional to essential


Samsung first brought the S Pen to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, marking its debut outside the Note family. However, it was an optional add-on and didn't come bundled with the phone – something the Korean tech giant changed with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Since then, the S Pen has become one of the defining features of the Galaxy S Ultra models, setting them apart from other flagship phones. Thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, the S Pen offers extra features that non-Bluetooth styluses simply can't match. With Bluetooth, you can use the S Pen to:

  • Flip through presentations
  • Control music playback
  • Snap photos
  • Switch camera modes
  • Zoom in and out


However, with the rumored lack of Bluetooth support in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, all of these features could disappear. I can understand why power users might be frustrated with the downgrade, but most people probably use their stylus for nothing more than jotting down notes and doodling – things a non-Bluetooth S Pen can handle just fine.

Speaking of which, if the S Pen on the Galaxy S25 Ultra does lose Bluetooth, it'll still offer plenty of other features, like:

  • Handwriting to text with AI-powered auto formatting, summarizing, spellchecking, and translation options
  • Taking screenshots with Smart Select
  • Creating artwork with Screen off memo or Samsung Notes
  • Using Circle to Search to find anything on your screen

Yet, if you're considering the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the S Pen is a major factor, this might feel like a letdown. But if you're set on having an S Pen, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could still be the best choice.

Limited choices for stylus smartphones



Stylus-equipped smartphones aren't exactly everywhere. Outside of the Galaxy S Ultra models, there are only a few options, like the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 6. But (and it's a big but), the Z Fold's S Pen is an optional add-on – it's not built into the phone – and, well, it's a foldable.

There's also the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), but let's be real – it's hardly comparable to the Galaxy S24 Ultra or the upcoming S25 Ultra when it comes to specs, features, software support, camera setup, and battery life. The Ultra models are in a whole different league, which makes sense since they cost more than three times as much as the Moto G Stylus 5G.

So, if you're after a flagship experience with a stylus, your options are limited. And I'm pretty sure Samsung is well aware of this.

But what could be behind this downgrade?


The most optimistic scenario would be that Samsung ditched Bluetooth in favor of a more efficient connectivity standard for the S Pen. However, the leak doesn't hint at this possibility, and without confirmation from credible sources, it remains pure speculation.

Another plausible reason might be that Samsung decided to cut Bluetooth functionality due to low usage among Galaxy S Ultra users. Let's face it, Samsung likely has the data on how often these features are actually used, and it probably doesn't make such decisions lightly.

Now, venturing into the realm of wild speculation and wishful thinking, here's another idea – it's a long shot, but hey, anything's possible until Samsung reveals the Galaxy S25 series. What if the Bluetooth functions of the S Pen are no longer needed because Samsung has cooked up a new way to interact with the phone?

Think along the lines of Huawei's hand gesture feature for taking screenshots or file transfers, as showcased with the Mate 70 series. Maybe Samsung has something similar in mind, possibly leveraging Galaxy AI (after all, the company's New Year resolutions include becoming an undisputed leader in AI on phones) to recognize hand gestures.

Video Thumbnail
Huawei showcased a hand gesture feature for file transfers. | Video credit – Sparrows News

Imagine flipping through presentations, controlling music, or snapping photos with just a wave. It's not entirely far-fetched – we already have palm gestures for selfies on Android. Unlikely? Maybe. But if not today, maybe someday, right?
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
T-Mobile offers free Wi-Fi and battery charging to everyone impacted by L.A. wildfires
T-Mobile offers free Wi-Fi and battery charging to everyone impacted by L.A. wildfires
Galaxy S25, S25+ and Ultra: the master leak is here with detailed spec lists
Galaxy S25, S25+ and Ultra: the master leak is here with detailed spec lists

Latest News

Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless