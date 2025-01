You want an S Pen? The Galaxy S25 Ultra remains your best bet, even with downgrades

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung! Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You also get up to $1,250 additional savings with enhanced trade-ins and more! Reserve at Samsung Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung! Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more! Reserve at Samsung

What could an S Pen with and without Bluetooth really do?

From optional to essential





Flip through presentations

Control music playback

Snap photos

Switch camera modes

Zoom in and out





Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Handwriting to text with AI-powered auto formatting, summarizing, spellchecking, and translation options

Taking screenshots with Smart Select

Creating artwork with Screen off memo or Samsung Notes

Using Circle to Search to find anything on your screen

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Limited choices for stylus smartphones









Receive the latest Samsung news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

But what could be behind this downgrade?

Galaxy S25





Huawei showcased a hand gesture feature for file transfers. | Video credit – Sparrows News

Imagine flipping through presentations, controlling music, or snapping photos with just a wave. It's not entirely far-fetched – we already have palm gestures for selfies on Android. Unlikely? Maybe. But if not today, maybe someday, right?

Reportedly, the high-end model's S Pen won't support Bluetooth , which means it loses features like remote control for actions at a distance and air gestures for device control. A bit of a bummer for many, I know. Still, if you're looking for a flagship phone with an S Pen, the Galaxy S25 Ultra remains your best bet.Samsung first brought the S Pen to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, marking its debut outside the Note family. However, it was an optional add-on and didn't come bundled with the phone – something the Korean tech giant changed with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.Since then, the S Pen has become one of the defining features of the Galaxy S Ultra models, setting them apart from other flagship phones. Thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, the S Pen offers extra features that non-Bluetooth styluses simply can't match. With Bluetooth, you can use the S Pen to:However, with the rumored lack of Bluetooth support in the, all of these features could disappear. I can understand why power users might be frustrated with the downgrade, but most people probably use their stylus for nothing more than jotting down notes and doodling – things a non-Bluetooth S Pen can handle just fine.Speaking of which, if the S Pen on thedoes lose Bluetooth, it'll still offer plenty of other features, like:Yet, if you're considering theand the S Pen is a major factor, this might feel like a letdown. But if you're set on having an S Pen, thecould still be the best choice.Stylus-equipped smartphones aren't exactly everywhere. Outside of the Galaxy S Ultra models, there are only a few options, like the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 6 . But (and it's a big but), the Z Fold's S Pen is an optional add-on – it's not built into the phone – and, well, it's a foldable.There's also the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), but let's be real – it's hardly comparable to the Galaxy S24 Ultra or the upcoming S25 Ultra when it comes to specs, features, software support, camera setup, and battery life. The Ultra models are in a whole different league, which makes sense since they cost more than three times as much as the Moto G Stylus 5G.So, if you're after a flagship experience with a stylus, your options are limited. And I'm pretty sure Samsung is well aware of this.The most optimistic scenario would be that Samsung ditched Bluetooth in favor of a more efficient connectivity standard for the S Pen. However, the leak doesn't hint at this possibility, and without confirmation from credible sources, it remains pure speculation.Another plausible reason might be that Samsung decided to cut Bluetooth functionality due to low usage among Galaxy S Ultra users. Let's face it, Samsung likely has the data on how often these features are actually used, and it probably doesn't make such decisions lightly.Now, venturing into the realm of wild speculation and wishful thinking, here's another idea – it's a long shot, but hey, anything's possible until Samsung reveals theseries. What if the Bluetooth functions of the S Pen are no longer needed because Samsung has cooked up a new way to interact with the phone?Think along the lines of Huawei's hand gesture feature for taking screenshots or file transfers, as showcased with the Mate 70 series. Maybe Samsung has something similar in mind, possibly leveraging Galaxy AI (after all, the company's New Year resolutions include becoming an undisputed leader in AI on phones ) to recognize hand gestures.