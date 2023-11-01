Have an eSIM-compatible Samsung, Google, or Apple phone? Try Visible free for 15 days

Verizon 's network, the quality of your phone calls is unquestioned. Previously, Visible offered a free trial to those with an eSIM-compatible iOS phone which I took advantage of and was impressed by the voice and data service Visible offered. Visible is Verizon 's all-digital wireless service. The subscriber is in control at all times using the Visible app or website. And since the service uses's network, the quality of your phone calls is unquestioned. Previously, Visible offered a free trial to those with an eSIM-compatible iOS phone which I took advantage of and was impressed by the voice and data service Visible offered.





Starting today, November 1st, if you're curious about Visible and have an eSIM-compatible Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, or an iPhone, you can get a free trial without having to give Visible a credit card number. To take advantage of Visible's largesse, direct your browser to www.visible.com/free-trial or click on this link . Click on the box that asks, "Is my phone compatible?" and follow the directions to see if your phone is, well, compatible.





You will need to know your phone's unique IMEI number which you can get on Android by going to Settings > About phone > IMEI . On an iPhone, you can find this information by going to Settings > General > About and scroll to IMEI under the ESIM heading. After typing in the information, you'll know if your phone is eligible to be connected to Visible for the trial. If so, you will receive a trial phone number and you'll still be able to use your regular phone number as well.





The trial lasts for 15 days and once it expires, if you decide to switch to Visible you can keep the trial number or port over your existing number.











Visible has two plans. For $25 per month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data through Verizon 's 5G Nationwide service and 4G LTE. For $45 per month, you get unlimited talk, text, and data with connectivity through Verizon 's 5G Nationwide service and the much faster 5G Ultra Wideband network. Both plans offer a mobile hotspot at 5Mbps although the $45 plan will give you 50GB of data before heavy network traffic could result in your data speeds being throttled.





If you're interested in checking out Visible's service for free, and you have one of the following eSIM-compatible phones, you can give Visible a spin for 15 days:



