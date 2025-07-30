$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Friday's Q2 earnings report for EchoStar could signal something big for Boost Mobile

Signs of a turnaround at Boost Mobile might be seen on Friday.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Boost Dish
Boost Mobile's wordmark in front of a white background.
EchoStar's Dish unit avoided default when it made interest payments today that were supposed to have been made on July 1st. The grace period ended today, so the interest payments for the Dish 7.75% senior notes due 2026 and its 7.375% senior notes due 2028 are considered to be on time. EchoStar's 8-K filing with the SEC not only revealed the interest payments but also noted that EchoStar remains "focused on resolving the concerns raised by the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") in May 2025.

FCC Chairman Carr has two bones to pick with EchoStar


Back in May, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr sent a letter to EchoStar Chairman Charlie Ergen about two matters. As part of T-Mobile's acquisition of Sprint, the FCC demanded that another carrier be selected to replace Sprint as the fourth nationwide facilities-based network competitor. So a deal was made with the FCC. In exchange for approving the transaction, Dish Network would buy Boost Mobile and build out its own 5G standalone network. On the last day of 2023, EchoStar acquired Dish.

Old picture of a Boost Mobile retail store
Big earnings report is coming for EchoStar's Boost Mobile unit. | Image credit-Boost Mobile

The FCC issued a series of goals that the Dish 5G network would have to meet at certain deadlines. Dish has two more tests to pass, both of which were pushed back one in 2026 and the other in 2028. In the aforementioned letter written by Carr, he threatened to reschedule the last two tests back to their original dates, which have since passed. If Carr does that, Dish would have to make a "voluntary contribution" to the U.S. Treasury in the amount of $2.2 billion. This is money that EchoStar does not have right now. The FCC ended up holding formal inquiries into the 5G build-out of EchoStar/Dish/Boost Mobile.

Is Boost Mobile about to start a turnaround?

Vote View Result

The other issue that Carr is focusing on is the use of 2GHz spectrum by EchoStar and its units. Last week, following an open meeting held by the FCC, Carr said that on one hand the FCC is trying to open up spectrum and at the same time, "you have Dish effectively over the years sitting on a tremendous amount of spectrum that simply isn’t loaded."

During an appearance on CNBC last week, Carr said that the FCC is "Doing a lot of discussions with Dish and Charlie Ergen as well. He’s got a lot of spectrum there that frankly has not been put to its highest and best use in terms of loading the spectrum. We’ve been in conversations with him … Those conversations are ongoing." The speculation is that Elon Musk's SpaceX wants the 2GHz airwaves because it is superior to the airwaves that SpaceX has for satellite to cellphone connectivity.

Is Boost Mobile making a big turnaround? We will know more on Friday


Looking at EchoStar's 8-K filing, New Street Research analyst Philip Burnett says that it appears to him that the company is thinking about selling some of its spectrum to Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T. In a note to investors that Burnett wrote to investors on Wednesday, he said, "It’s possible we will gain greater clarity about the company's intentions when they report [Q2] results on Friday."

EchoStar's upcoming Q2 report is important because Boost Mobile reported net additions of 150,000 cellular customer during the first quarter this year. During the same quarter last year, the company had lost 81,000 net wireless subscribers. This could be the start of a turnaround. Since Boost Mobile was bought by Dish, it has seen its subscribers decline from 9.4 million to 7.2 million. That is a decline of 23.4%. But as we said, there are some signs that better days are coming.

Recommended Stories
Besides the 150K net gain in cellular customer during Q1 2025, during Q4 2024 Boost Mobile added 90,000 net subscribers. So as we said, the second quarter numbers due out this Friday are very important to Boost Mobile.

Investors have been worried about a possible bankruptcy filing by EchoStar so when the contents of the company's 8-K filing to the SEC revealed that the company made the July 1st interest payment, buyers starting jumping into Echostar's shares with both feet. On Wednesday EchoStar's shares soared $3.31 or 11.2%, closing st $32.82. Earlier in the day, the shares hit a 52-week high at $34.20.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 5

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 4

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 6
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
UScellular gets a new name once the T-Mobile deal closes August 1st
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
I've hated this phone design trend for years, and I'm happy it's gone
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked

Latest News

It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless