Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

Key iPhone 15 Pro Max photography feature gets independent corroboration says tipster

iOS Apple Camera
Key iPhone 15 Pro Max photography feature gets independent corroboration says tipster
A Twitter tipster with the account name of @URedditor claims to be a researcher whose "discoveries" have been cited by 9to5Mac and MacRumors. His latest leak, posted on Twitter (via MacRumors) is what he calls "independent confirmation" that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the first and only iPhone model to date equipped with a periscope lens. Such a lens is folded inside the body of a smartphone and uses prisms to bend the light from the lens to the image sensor.

This allows a phone's telephoto camera to deliver optical zoom capabilities that normally could not be possible due to the size of the average smartphone. In the case of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the periscope lens will give users 5x to 6x optical zoom. That compares to the 3x optical zoom available without a periscope lens on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Last month, a similar rumor was making the rounds with TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo calling for the iPhone 15 Pro Max to feature 5x optical zoom thanks to a periscope lens. This is a position taken by the highly-respected analyst since July 2022. Last month, a source with a track record not nearly as accurate as Kuo, DigiTimes, said that Apple was looking at two potential suppliers for the periscope lens. Citing industry sources, DigiTimes' paywalled report said that Largan Precision and Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) are both potential periscope lens suppliers to Apple.

The Huawei P30 Pro was the first phone to sport a periscope camera which delivered 5x optical zoom - Key iPhone 15 Pro Max photography feature gets independent corroboration says tipster
The Huawei P30 Pro was the first phone to sport a periscope camera which delivered 5x optical zoom

The technology was first introduced to the world by Oppo in 2017 and debuted inside 2019's Huawei P30 Pro allowing the phone to deliver 5x optical zoom. However, some claim that the technology was actually used by a 3G flip phone back in 2004, the Sharp 902. The latter offered 2x optical zoom with only one camera and had the tell-tale squarish camera lens which even today is the sign that a periscope lens is being deployed.

Regardless of which phone used the technology first, it has become a mainstay of premium Android phones and a periscope lens can be found on such devices as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Google Pixel 7 Pro, the Huawei P60 Pro, and others. And now it appears that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will become the first (and only) iPhone model to include a periscope lens.

Popular stories

Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro beast down to a new all-time low price
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro beast down to a new all-time low price
Portable workhorse M1 iPad Air is an absolute catch right now
Portable workhorse M1 iPad Air is an absolute catch right now
Lenovo's newest Android tablets are already on sale at special prices
Lenovo's newest Android tablets are already on sale at special prices
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place
The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
The unlocked Nokia G100 is awfully cheap at Amazon
The unlocked Nokia G100 is awfully cheap at Amazon
This is one way Apple hopes to topple Google Maps on iOS
This is one way Apple hopes to topple Google Maps on iOS
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless