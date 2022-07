Verizon sweetens its unlimited prepaid deals with a (limited) Disney+ freebie

Starting today, July 27, new and upgrading Verizon Prepaid customers have six complimentary months of Disney+ access included with their Unlimited and Unlimited Plus plans. That's exactly what Big Red's postpaid subscribers get with a $70 5G Start or $80 5G Do More service tier, although it's obviously not as valuable a freebie as what's included in a $90 5G Get More or $80 5G Play More option.





Verizon's prepaid Unlimited and Unlimited Plus plans, mind you, start at $65 and $75 a month respectively, dropping by 5 bucks with Auto Pay after your first 30 days of service and scoring you additional loyalty discounts of $5 and $10 a month after four and 10 months of uninterrupted service respectively.





Unfortunately, existing Prepaid Unlimited and Unlimited Plus users are not eligible for the six-month Disney+ freebie, with a new activation between today and January 31, 2023 being the key requirement and restriction of this otherwise simple, straightforward, and cool deal.





There's also a fairly inconvenient special condition on Disney's end to take into consideration, as only new subscribers of the wildly popular 2019-released streaming platform can get this Verizon offer. If you do manage to take advantage of the extended free trial, keep in mind that you will be billed $7.99 a month automatically after the end of your promotional period if you don't cancel your subscription.





While timid all in all, this move could pressure T-Mobile into spreading some of its postpaid free Netflix love to prepaid customers, which are currently charged $50 a month and up for "unlimited" services with no kind of streaming perks included. (Prepaid) game on!





It's safe to say that Verizon's prepaid plans are not the cheapest (or the most value-packed) such options US wireless consumers can get nowadays, but while the nation-leading carrier has no known intentions to reduce its pay-as-you-go prices anytime soon, you can at least look forward to a hot new perk.