 Verizon sweetens its unlimited prepaid deals with a (limited) Disney+ freebie - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Verizon sweetens its unlimited prepaid deals with a (limited) Disney+ freebie

Verizon Wireless service
Verizon sweetens its unlimited prepaid deals with a (limited) Disney+ freebie
It's safe to say that Verizon's prepaid plans are not the cheapest (or the most value-packed) such options US wireless consumers can get nowadays, but while the nation-leading carrier has no known intentions to reduce its pay-as-you-go prices anytime soon, you can at least look forward to a hot new perk.

Starting today, July 27, new and upgrading Verizon Prepaid customers have six complimentary months of Disney+ access included with their Unlimited and Unlimited Plus plans. That's exactly what Big Red's postpaid subscribers get with a $70 5G Start or $80 5G Do More service tier, although it's obviously not as valuable a freebie as what's included in a $90 5G Get More or $80 5G Play More option.

Verizon's prepaid Unlimited and Unlimited Plus plans, mind you, start at $65 and $75 a month respectively, dropping by 5 bucks with Auto Pay after your first 30 days of service and scoring you additional loyalty discounts of $5 and $10 a month after four and 10 months of uninterrupted service respectively.

Unfortunately, existing Prepaid Unlimited and Unlimited Plus users are not eligible for the six-month Disney+ freebie, with a new activation between today and January 31, 2023 being the key requirement and restriction of this otherwise simple, straightforward, and cool deal.

There's also a fairly inconvenient special condition on Disney's end to take into consideration, as only new subscribers of the wildly popular 2019-released streaming platform can get this Verizon offer. If you do manage to take advantage of the extended free trial, keep in mind that you will be billed $7.99 a month automatically after the end of your promotional period if you don't cancel your subscription.

While timid all in all, this move could pressure T-Mobile into spreading some of its postpaid free Netflix love to prepaid customers, which are currently charged $50 a month and up for "unlimited" services with no kind of streaming perks included. (Prepaid) game on!

Loading Comments...

Latest News

T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
Samsung unveils its Space Tycoon virtual environment
Samsung unveils its Space Tycoon virtual environment
Sony's glorious new WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones are on sale at a killer price
Sony's glorious new WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones are on sale at a killer price
AT&T and Verizon eke out just one 5G network quality award each against T-Mobile
AT&T and Verizon eke out just one 5G network quality award each against T-Mobile
Problems with the camera of the iPhone 14 plague Apple's supply chain
Problems with the camera of the iPhone 14 plague Apple's supply chain
Go on a virtual tour around the world with Google Maps 3D immersive view
Go on a virtual tour around the world with Google Maps 3D immersive view

Popular stories

New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
New leaks spill a host of Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, Watch 5, and Buds Pro 2 details
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
China's largest foundry raises alarm with production of basic 7nm SoCs
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
Nothing Phone 1: Android’s iPhone is half the price and twice as cool, but might have 3 problems
They crossed iPhone 13 with Motorola Edge 30: The perfect phone for easy switching from iOS to Android
They crossed iPhone 13 with Motorola Edge 30: The perfect phone for easy switching from iOS to Android
iPhone 13 camera before iPhone 14 launch: Apple and Android keep failing to make real camera phones
iPhone 13 camera before iPhone 14 launch: Apple and Android keep failing to make real camera phones
Image depicting iPhone 14 Pro camera highlights where Galaxy S22 Ultra might have an edge
Image depicting iPhone 14 Pro camera highlights where Galaxy S22 Ultra might have an edge
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless