Verizon Wireless service

Verizon's new prepaid plans reward long-time customers

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 24, 2020, 11:48 PM
Verizon's new prepaid plans reward long-time customers
The Big Red has just revealed new prepaid plans meant to allure more customers. The new prepaid plans come with various perks and rewards for those who keep their prepaid plan for a longer time. The highlight of the new prepaid plans is that they decrease over time, which means older customers will pay less than new ones.

First off, new and existing customers who sign up for the new prepaid plans will save up to $15 per month with Auto Pay. On top of that, all Verizon Prepaid plans announced today will feature discounts that lower monthly costs $5 after three months, and $10 after nine months.

An additional $5 off is offered to everyone who signs up for Auto Pay, bringing the total discount to $15 per month. Currently, Verizon offers three prepaid plans and all include Unlimited Talk & Text within the US, Unlimited Text to more than 200 international destinations, as well as all the perks mentioned above.

The most expensive Verizon Prepaid plan starts at $65 per month and can go as cheap as $50 after nine months. With the $15 discount added, the other two Verizon Prepaid plans will drop to just $25 and $35 per month after nine months.

Keep in mind that while the $65 plan includes unlimited 4G LTE data, the other two plans only offer 5GB and 15GB, respectively. All new Verizon Prepaid plans are available starting this week, so check out the carrier's prepaid page for more details.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple iOS 14 Preview: Hands-on with all the new features
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A71 Review
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A51, A71 Battery Test Complete: good and better
Popular stories
LG Velvet review

Popular stories

Popular stories
Former Google CEO reveals the real reason why the U.S. attacks Huawei
Popular stories
If you hurry, the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G can finally be yours
Popular stories
Slow-motion video shows the Apple Watch protecting its circuits from water damage
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 is the culmination of Samsung's strategic errors
Popular stories
iOS 14 release date, beta download, and supported iPhones: All you need to know
Popular stories
Dummy units reveal the three different 5G Apple iPhone 12 screen sizes

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless