Verizon Prepaid adds a very cheap TCL smartphone, Walmart sells it too
The name TCL might not mean anything to many US consumers since few of the country's major carriers add the Chinese company’s phones to their offering. Still, they’re among the cheapest devices that you can get in the United States and probably worth considering if you can’t afford other Android phones from bigger brands.
Designed for those who just want the basic features of a smartphone, the TCL 30 LE feels a bit more than just a cheap phone. First off, it sports a large 6.1-inch HD+ display and a more than decent 13-megapixel main camera.
Also, the phone’s 3,000 mAh battery is rated for up to 24 hours of use on a single charge. Of course, the phone ships with Android 12 on board, but it’s really hard to say whether or not it will receive any Android OS upgrades in the future. The TCL 30 LE is exclusively available on prepaid via Verizon and Walmart.
That said, if you don’t mind the fact that TCL has an insignificant market share in the US, you might be interested in the company’s latest entry-level phone, the TCL 30 LE. Actually released back in May, the phone has been picked up by Verizon Prepaid and it costs just $104.
The only major downside is that it packs only a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor, but that was bound to happen considering how cheap the TCL 30 LE really is. On the bright side, it does feature 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory (expandable to 512GB via microSD card).
