Verizon has the entire Samsung Galaxy S20 5G lineup on sale at record discounts





This includes three 5G-enabled powerhouses that are similar in many ways to the company's newest S Pen-wielding high-enders, one of the main differences being that you can get the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra at considerably lower prices right now thanks to Verizon's latest deals.





Big Red's top discount is available for the 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+ 5G , shaving $300 off the $1,200 list price of this bad boy with your choice of a monthly installment plan or outright purchase. Either way, the 300 bucks will be credited to your account over a period of two years, which sounds an awful lot like one of those old contract promotions. Technically, no one will force you to stay connected to Verizon for that entire timeframe, so you can basically choose how much money you want to save in the long run.

















The $550 trade-in credit can only be obtained by Verizon customers opening a new line of service on Above, Beyond, Do, Play, and Get Unlimited plans, with upgrading users and folks looking to opt for "select other" plans having to settle for lower discounts.





A lower discount is also what you'll get by purchasing the smaller Galaxy S20 5G UW outright or on a device payment plan. Specifically, you're looking at $150 in bill credits, although you can take that all the way up to $700 with the right trade-in and essentially end up spending just 300 bucks on a 6.2-inch phone with a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 SoC and full support for Big Red's blazing fast Ultra Wideband 5G network.













Lastly, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is only eligible for the up to $550 trade-in discount at the time of this writing, which means you can bring the arguably excessive price of the 6.9-inch beast down to a much more palatable $850. The $550 price cut is reduced to a still-impressive $400 with trade-ins of significantly older and/or humbler phones like the iPhone 6, 6s, and 7, Samsung Galaxy S6, S7, and S8, Google Pixel and Pixel 2, LG G6 and G7, Moto Z2 Play , Z3, and Z4, and even the T-Mobile Revvlry and Revvlry+.





In a nutshell, Big Red will take whatever's lying around your house and offer you an amazing discount on a phenomenal device in the form of monthly bill credits.





On top of everything, switching to Verizon on an unlimited plan will hook you up with a $150 gift card, as well as a free Verizon Stream TV device, Echo Dot, and Smart Plug no matter which of the three members of the Galaxy S20 5G family you'll ultimately choose as your next daily driver.







