Verizon has the entire Samsung Galaxy S20 5G lineup on sale at record discounts
The divisive Galaxy Note 20 and unquestionably impressive Note 20 Ultra are finally here, which means it's time to buy... an older Samsung flagship. We're not talking about the likes of the Galaxy S7 or Note 8, mind you, but rather the early 2020-released Galaxy S20 family.
Big Red's top discount is available for the 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+ 5G, shaving $300 off the $1,200 list price of this bad boy with your choice of a monthly installment plan or outright purchase. Either way, the 300 bucks will be credited to your account over a period of two years, which sounds an awful lot like one of those old contract promotions. Technically, no one will force you to stay connected to Verizon for that entire timeframe, so you can basically choose how much money you want to save in the long run.
Check out the Galaxy S20+ 5G deal here
Speaking of, you're also free to choose to save up to an additional $550 with a qualifying trade-in. The list of devices eligible for that maximum value is actually incredibly extensive, including everything from the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 10+ 5G to Apple's iPhone 11, XS, XR, X, 8, 8 Plus, Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, OnePlus 7T, Galaxy S9, and S9+.
The $550 trade-in credit can only be obtained by Verizon customers opening a new line of service on Above, Beyond, Do, Play, and Get Unlimited plans, with upgrading users and folks looking to opt for "select other" plans having to settle for lower discounts.
A lower discount is also what you'll get by purchasing the smaller Galaxy S20 5G UW outright or on a device payment plan. Specifically, you're looking at $150 in bill credits, although you can take that all the way up to $700 with the right trade-in and essentially end up spending just 300 bucks on a 6.2-inch phone with a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 SoC and full support for Big Red's blazing fast Ultra Wideband 5G network.
Check out the Galaxy S20 5G UW deal here
Lastly, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is only eligible for the up to $550 trade-in discount at the time of this writing, which means you can bring the arguably excessive price of the 6.9-inch beast down to a much more palatable $850. The $550 price cut is reduced to a still-impressive $400 with trade-ins of significantly older and/or humbler phones like the iPhone 6, 6s, and 7, Samsung Galaxy S6, S7, and S8, Google Pixel and Pixel 2, LG G6 and G7, Moto Z2 Play, Z3, and Z4, and even the T-Mobile Revvlry and Revvlry+.
In a nutshell, Big Red will take whatever's lying around your house and offer you an amazing discount on a phenomenal device in the form of monthly bill credits.
On top of everything, switching to Verizon on an unlimited plan will hook you up with a $150 gift card, as well as a free Verizon Stream TV device, Echo Dot, and Smart Plug no matter which of the three members of the Galaxy S20 5G family you'll ultimately choose as your next daily driver.