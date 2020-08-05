Do you like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G series?

Today, Samsung finally announced the Galaxy Note 20 smartphone series, which obviously succeeds the Note 10 series of 2019.









Both the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are 5G phones powered by Qualcomm's mighty Snapdragon 865+ (at least in the US). The two handsets have nearly bezel-less AMOLED displays, but their size and pixel resolution aren't the same. The Note 20 sports a 6.7-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels screen, while the larger Note 20 Ultra offers a 6.9-inch, 1440 x 3088 pixels screen.









The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will be launched unlocked and via all major US carriers on August 21. You can already pre-order the phones via the link below.





The Note 20 5G (128 GB only) costs $999.99 and is available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, and Mystic Grey. The Note 20 Ultra 128 GB can be yours for $1,299.99, while the Note 20 Ultra 512 GB costs $1,449.99. Both Ultra models come in Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, and Mystic Grey.




