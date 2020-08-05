Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

Samsung Android Polls 5G

Do you like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G series?

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Aug 05, 2020, 12:01 PM
Do you like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G series?
Today, Samsung finally announced the Galaxy Note 20 smartphone series, which obviously succeeds the Note 10 series of 2019. 

Unlike the Note 10 family, which includes no less than four different devices, the brand-new series is comprised of two models: Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Both the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are 5G phones powered by Qualcomm's mighty Snapdragon 865+ (at least in the US). The two handsets have nearly bezel-less AMOLED displays, but their size and pixel resolution aren't the same. The Note 20 sports a 6.7-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels screen, while the larger Note 20 Ultra offers a 6.9-inch, 1440 x 3088 pixels screen.


You can find out all about Samsung's new smartphones in our Galaxy Note 20 announcement article.

Assuming you now know all there is to know about the Galaxy Note 20, we need to ask: Do you like this new Note series? Please vote in our poll below:

Do you like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G series?

Vote View Result

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will be launched unlocked and via all major US carriers on August 21. You can already pre-order the phones via the link below.

The Note 20 5G (128 GB  only) costs $999.99 and is available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, and Mystic Grey. The Note 20 Ultra 128 GB can be yours for $1,299.99, while the Note 20 Ultra 512 GB costs $1,449.99. Both Ultra models come in Mystic Bronze, Mystic White, and Mystic Grey.


Pre-order the Note 20 series HERE at Samsung


Related phones

Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
    12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

