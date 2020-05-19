Samsung Galaxy S20 5G arrives on Verizon, Galaxy A71 5G will reportedly join soon



The Galaxy S20 5G UW is custom-built to support faster 5G Ultra Wideband



This is a tailored version of the Galaxy S20 and is dubbed the Galaxy S20 5G UW.





Unlike AT&T's, Sprint's, and T-Mobile's version which only supports low-band and mid-band 5G, Verizon's model will also be compatible with its millimeter-wave 5G network. The carrier is going to launch its low-band 5G network later this year, which will also be supported.





Verizon's millimeter-wave network is available in 34 cities currently. Although it's faster than low-band and mid-band networks, it has its own limitations when it comes to range and cannot penetrate walls.





Preorders for the Galaxy S20 5G UW start on May 21 and it will go on sale on June 4. The device will offer 128GB of storage and it will set you back $1,000. If you don't want to pay the whole amount upfront, you can go for the 24 months payment plan which includes monthly installments of $41.66,



It will be available in the colors cosmic gray, cloud pink, and cloud white, which is exclusive to the carrier.



Notable specs include the Snapdragon 865, a 6.2-inch 120Hz screen, a 64MP main camera with 30x Space Zoom, and a 4,000-mAh battery.



A custom version of the Galaxy A71 5G is also on the way