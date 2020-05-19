Samsung Galaxy S20 5G arrives on Verizon, Galaxy A71 5G will reportedly join soon
The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G is finally coming to Verizon. The Galaxy S20 5G Plus and Galaxy S20 5G Ultra are already available.
The Galaxy S20 5G UW is custom-built to support faster 5G Ultra Wideband
This is a tailored version of the Galaxy S20 and is dubbed the Galaxy S20 5G UW.
Verizon's millimeter-wave network is available in 34 cities currently. Although it's faster than low-band and mid-band networks, it has its own limitations when it comes to range and cannot penetrate walls.
Preorders for the Galaxy S20 5G UW start on May 21 and it will go on sale on June 4. The device will offer 128GB of storage and it will set you back $1,000. If you don't want to pay the whole amount upfront, you can go for the 24 months payment plan which includes monthly installments of $41.66,
It will be available in the colors cosmic gray, cloud pink, and cloud white, which is exclusive to the carrier.
Notable specs include the Snapdragon 865, a 6.2-inch 120Hz screen, a 64MP main camera with 30x Space Zoom, and a 4,000-mAh battery.
A custom version of the Galaxy A71 5G is also on the way
Since Verizon currently relies on the mmWave 5G technology, Samsung is also said to be building a custom version of the Galaxy A71 5G. The Bluetooth SIG database indicates that this variant is coming to the US soon. The midranger sports a 6.7-inches screen, has a 64MP sensor as its primary shooter and features a 4,500 mAh battery. It costs $600.