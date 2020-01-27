Here's how you can save 50 percent or more on Verizon's LG V50 ThinQ 5G
Check out the deal here
This is an online-exclusive promotion scheduled to end "soon", and predictably enough, it requires you add the V50 to your cart as a new line with either monthly device or full retail price payments. With installments, you're looking at spending a measly $20.83 instead of a much harder to swallow $41.66 a month. Of course, you'll have to settle for your $500 discount being offered in the form of monthly bill credits for the duration of your two-year "contract", but on the bright side, you can save even more money by meeting a couple of other special requirements.
Namely, an extra $200 as a Prepaid Mastercard when switching to Verizon from a different carrier and claiming the offer at vzw.com/digitalrebatecenter with the use of the "NEWYEAR200" promo code, as well as up to another $550 in trade-in credit with, well, an eligible trade-in. Naturally, you'll need to fork over a relatively new and arguably great handset to receive that maximum trade-in value, but at least in theory, Verizon can essentially end up paying you to get the LG V50 ThinQ off its hands.
Besides, Big Red accepts many trade-ins of older devices, including the likes of the iPhone 8, Google Pixel 3, and Galaxy S8, although you obviously won't be able to save as much money with those as with iPhone 11, Galaxy S10, and Pixel 4-series handsets.
The LG V50 ThinQ 5G, remember, can be used on Verizon's 4G LTE network nationwide, combining the aforementioned state-of-the-art Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB RAM for silky smooth performance and decent multitasking. The 6.4-inch phone also comes with a beautiful P-OLED display sporting a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels, 128 gigs of internal storage space, microSD support, a headphone jack, three rear-facing cameras, two front-facing shooters, and a generous 4,000mAh battery under the hood.
